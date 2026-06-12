New School Lays Off 90 as It Tries to Cut Growing Budget Deficit

The New School, the renowned arts and design university based in Greenwich Village, laid off nearly 90 faculty and staff members as it struggles to close a budget deficit that has hit $81 million.

At least 19 of the laid off workers are full-time faculty members who teach at the Eugene Lang College of Liberal Arts and the New School for Social Research, and 68 were staff that included library and clerical staff, according to reporting first done by the New School Free Press, a student-run news organization at the university.

The layoffs were reportedly implemented June 8, and included a six months’ notice, where employees will work until termination in December or else be allowed to immediately resign. Prior to the formal HR notices, some departments had informed employees in private meetings in the week preceding.

The student body numbers just under 7,000 students, according to the Best Colleges report by US News & World Report, which ranked the university as #213 among national colleges.

The university—which is comprised of six schools, including the Parsons School of Design—has nine unions that represent some of its employees. After the layoffs, The New School’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) blasted the layoff moves.

“These firings, along with coerced “voluntary” separations, early retirements, and step-downs since December 2025, constitute a major gutting of our full-time faculty body across multiple divisions,” the local chapter of AAUP wrote in their statement. “To be clear, faculty were not fired on the basis of job performance.”

“These firings disproportionately impact faculty–and, correspondingly, students–in the humanities and the social sciences,” added the local chapter of the AAUP.

The layoffs come after a year of large restructuring due to financial austerity measures at the school. Many faculty were moved into new departments as programs were dissolved, coalesced or discontinued, according to a May 22 Faculty Senate motion.

AAUP TNS said the layoffs were not a response to faculty actions and that the decision will have large consequences for certain departments.

In a post made on Bluesky, a social media platform, AAUP TNS further described how many of the faulty fired included “tenured faculty of color, and multiple staff members, including in social justice.”

ACT-UAW Local 7902–one of the unions representing The New School employees–echoed the AAUP and said the university should not have prioritized financials over the livelihoods of its employees and students.

“It is a great irony that the New School, known worldwide for its longstanding commitment to social justice, is at the forefront of the alarming trend in U.S. higher education towards gutting academic freedom and shared governance, destroying the protections of tenure, and hollowing out intellectual and creative practice in favor of the dictates of the bottom line,” AAUPwrote.

The New School reported revenue of $588 million and expenses of $639 million in 2024, the most recent year for which tax filings were available, leaving the university with a $81 million income deficit, according to filings compiled by the Non-profit Explorer of Pro Publica.

The school had been taking measures to cut its deficit including listing the townhouse used by its president for $20 million in 2024 in a bid to close a budget deficit at that time of $52 million. The price for the four-story, 4,000 sq. ft town house at 211 W. 11th St. was eventually cut nearly in half a year later when it sold for $10.3 million, according to Crain’s. The school had purchased in for $990,000 in 1984.

The yawning deficit in 2024 had increased over $40 million from 2023 in which it reported a deficit of $10.9 million.

In 2024, the university reported it spent over $210 million on salaries and wages, and over $8 million on executive compensation. Donna Shalala, who served as interim president of The New School from 2023-2024, earned a salary from the university of just over $300,000 during her tenure.

Currently, The New School’s undergraduate tuition and fees for new students entering Fall 2026 is $61,208 according to the Best Colleges edition of US News & World Report, but it gives out $40,412 in need based aid.

The school was founded in 1919 by a small group of prominent American intellectuals and educators “who were frustrated by the intellectual timidity of traditional colleges,” according to the school’s web site.

The school was among many that was roiled by pro-Palestinian protestors in April 2024 when

Straus News reached out to the university communications department for comment but did not receive a statement by press time.