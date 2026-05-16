New Summer of Hell: Fire Breaks Out At Penn Station, LIRR Strike Begins 2 Days Later

It could be shaping up as a new Summer of Hell for commuters.

A track fire broke out in an East River tunnel on the morning of Thursday, May 14, snarling commutes for numerous Penn Station commuters throughout the next day.

All eastbound LIRR service was halted throughout Friday, with commuters told to divert to Grand Central Station, which was able to provide service.

Then at 12:01 a.m., about 3,000 unionized workers at the LIRR went on strike over wages.

On June 13, the first of eight World Cup soccer matches being at Met Life Stadium and for four hours before and after the games, regular commuters will be bumped. After an uproar, the price of a round trip ticket for soccer fans heading to the games on NJ Transit was cut to $99, from its original $150.

And the mass transit picture is expected to be further snarled if the Knicks advance beyond the Eastern confoerence final and reach the NBA championship.

As a taste of things to come this summer, the MTA described service in the days after the tunnel fire as “extremely limited” as “crews continue repair work,” according to a message posted on the official LIRR social media page on Friday, May 15.

“Expect reroutes, cancellations and delays, and check your train’s status before heading out,” the post added.

The fire broke out in a feeder cable extended to a wall at around 11:22 a.m., on May 14, the FDNY said. A total of 84 fire and EMS personnel shut down E. 31st St., between 7th and 8th Avenues, to combat the blaze; it was under control by 1:03 p.m., just under two hours later. No injuries were reported, although some commuters indicated that they had smelled acrid smoke and one LIRR train was stuck in the tunnel.

According to Amtrak, which owns the four East River tunnels, the blaze cut service to multiple tunnels. By Friday morning, Amtrak told commuters on the Northeast Corridor line to expect delays of up to 40 minutes.

NJ Transit service also continued to be affected by the fire throughout May 15, with Midtown Direct service that typically uses the affected East River tunnels diverted to Hoboken Terminal. Tickets were being cross-honored by NJ Transit, as well as PATH and private carrier buses, at Newark Penn Station and 33rd Street.

The cause of the fire was apparently started when an Amtrak train came in contact with the third rail, causing a fire.

The LIRR strike began at 12:01 a.m. on May 16 only a few hours after the damage in the tunnel was repaired.

While 300,000 LIRR commuters from Long Island were going to be impacted if the strike is not settled, the NJ commuters should be OK. That is until the World Cup soccer games on June 13. Eight games are expected to be played at the renamed New York New Jersey Stadium (which will return to Met Life Stadium moniker when FIFA leaves town) including the final on July 19.