New York City remembers life and legacy of Dolly Parton

Like most of the country, New Yorkers are mourning the loss of an American icon: Dolly Parton.

Parton passed Aug. 25 at 80-years-old after a brief battle with cancer.

In honor of the late country artist, advocate and philanthropist, New York’s cityscape glowed pink Tuesday night.

From 9:25 to 10:25 p.m. Aug. 25, the Empire State Building lit up pink as an ode to Parton’s fan favorite song and movie “9 to 5.”

The One Times Square skyscraper followed suit as its New Years Eve Ball shone pink from 9 p.m. Aug. 25 to 5 a.m. Aug. 26. The Times Square tribute was paired with a black and white billboard that read “I will always love you” in reference to one of Parton’s greatest hits.

As another reminder of Parton’s passing, President Donald Trump, ordered flags on federal government buildings to fly at half-staff across the country for a one week period of mourning which began at 6 p.m. on Aug. 25.

“There has never been anyone like her, and never will,” Trump wrote in his Aug. 25 Truth Social announcement .

New York city and state leaders have also commemorated Parton’s passing.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the news “heartbreaking” writing on X that “Dolly Parton was an extraordinary person and an irreplaceable champion of the working class.” He went on to add “we

are a better country because of her.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul shared her thoughts on X reposting a Rolling Stones memorial.

In the post, Hochul called Parton a “once-in-a-generation talent” saying that “her philanthropic work saved countless lives—and changed our world for the better.”

In March, Hochul worked with the New York State Office of Children and Family Services to partner with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The $1 million partnership and statewide expansion aims to “enhance the well-being and education of children across New York State” according to a March 5 news release.

As part of Parton’s library program, registered participants receive a free, age-appropriate book every month from birth until 5-years-old.

New Yorkers seeking companionship to celebrate Parton’s legacy have found several spots to do so since her passing.

From a Club Cumming Dolly inspired drag queen karaoke night to a bluegrass tribute at Lucinda’s Honky Tonk and Juke Joint, bars across the city dedicated their Aug. 25 playlists to the late country artist.

A memorial also popped up outside of Flaming Saddles, a gay, country-western bar in Hell’s Kitchen. The tribute featured photos, flowers and a celebrity prayer candle with a religious depiction of Parton.

Thanks to a shared namesake with the late singer, another Hell’s Kitchen bar saw increased traffic after Parton’s passing.

Dolly’s—formerly known as Dolly Varden — sits on West 51st Street near the heart of Times Square and the Theater District.

Despite no affiliation with the Tennessee singer, Dolly’s brings a taste of the south to the city featuring regional classics like mac and cheese, fried chicken and cornbread.

General Manager Connor Doyle said that even without being tied to the singer, the cocktail bar and restaurant had a “busier than usual Tuesday night.”

In an effort to honor their coincidental namesake, the restaurant curated a playlist tastefully inspired by the singer.

Featuring favorites like “Jolene,” Doyle said the playlist will play through Aug. 26 as the city continues to cope with the loss of the singer.

Thanks to her upcoming Broadway musical, fans can still look forward to experiencing a final project from the Parton.

“DOLLY: A True Original Musical” shares the stories and lyrics that were the soundtrack of Parton’s life. The musical premiered in Nashville last August and is on track to make its Broadway debut with previews starting Dec. 7 at the St. James Theatre.

The show is officially scheduled to open Jan. 19, 2027 on what would have been Parton’s next birthday.