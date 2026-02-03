NYC Death Toll From Winter Cold Snap Rises to 16

A total of 16 New York City residents have now died during the cold snap that essentially began with a massive winter storm on Jan. 25, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Monday, February 2.

The mayor provided the grim update during a press conference held at the David Dinkins Municipal Building on 1 Centre St. “The greatest danger posed by this sustained cold is to vulnerable New Yorkers who remain exposed to the elements,” he said.

“Each of these lives lost is a tragedy,” Mamdani added. “My heart is with the families of those mourning their loved ones.”

Thirteen of the deaths likely stemmed from hypothermia, Mamdani said, while the other three likely stemmed from overdoses. Official causes of death were still being determined by the NYC Medical Examiner’s office.

Two of these already-publicized deaths occurred in Manhattan on Jan. 24, before the snow storm even hit; the wind chill on that day was vicious.

One unidentified man was discovered unconscious on the Upper East Side, at 69th St. and 1st Ave., and pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital. Another unidentified man was pronounced dead on the scene after being discovered at Third Ave. and E. 35th St., in Murray Hill.

It’s unclear how many of the succeeding deaths occurred in the borough.

New York City temperatures finally breached 32 degrees in Central Park on Feb. 2, after nine days of below-freezing temperatures, the longest such streak since 2018.

However, meteorologists say that locals should brace for more frigid weather in the coming days, posing continued risks to homeless or otherwise vulnerable New Yorkers. A Code Blue—which marshals city resources around getting such people indoors, namely via reducing barriers to shelter entry—remains in effect.

“Today is our 11th consecutive day of below-freezing weather, and we could very well be in the middle of the longest period of consecutive sub-32-degree weather in our city’s entire history,” Mamdani said at the Feb. 2 press conferences.

“Without temperatures rising above freezing, snow has hardened into blocks of ice...but the greatest danger posed by the sustained cold is to vulnerable New Yorkers who remain exposed to the elements,” he added.

City officials, including Mayor Mamdani, have implored New Yorkers to call 311 if they spot somebody that they believe could use a warm shelter spot.

The city has also since expanded the number of warming centers, as well as warming buses, available to New Yorkers. As of February 2, warming centers in Manhattan can be found at the following locations, according to 311:

*NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, 462 1st Avenue, “Building open 24/7, warming center open 7 PM - 7 AM”

*NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Gouverneur, 227 Madison Street “Open 7 PM - 7 AM”

*NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, 506 Lenox Avenue, “Building open 24/7, warming center open 7 PM - 7 AM”

Meanwhile, warming buses can be found at the following locations in Manhattan:

*181st Street and St. Nicholas Avenue, Open 24/7

Jackie Kennedy High School, 120 West 46th Street, Open 24/7

Mainchance Drop-In Center, 120 East 32nd Street, Open 24/7

NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan, 1901 First Avenue, Bus is directly in front of building at 97th Street and 1st Avenue, Open 7 PM - 7 AM

NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, 506 Lenox Avenue, Open 24/7

South Ferry, Whitehall and Stone Streets, Open 24/7