Soccer-loving Mayor Zohran Mamdani is adding more watch party spaces to the line-up with the Department of Transportation DOT announcing five new sites across the five boroughs, including two that will be held in Manhattan.

“As we welcome the world to our city, we’re making sure every New Yorker has the chance to be part of this historic moment close to home,” Mamdani said.

“One of the greatest joys of this World Cup has been watching New Yorkers turn our streets into places of celebration, connection and community,” Mamdani said in a press release. “From Corona to Kensington, these watch parties are bringing neighbors together across languages, cultures and backgrounds to share in the world’s game.”

The first new World Cup watch party will stream the 1H vs. 2J knockout match in the Johnny Hartman Plaza (Hamilton Place from Amsterdam Ave. to West 143 Street) on Thursday, July 2. In addition to soccer, which kicks off at 3 p.m., the event will also have a live performance before the game by the musical group Sambuco Tribe at 2 p.m.

Then, for the W93 vs. W94 quarterfinal match on July 15, the second DOT-sponsored watch party in Manhattan will be held at Brooklyn Bridges Arches Plaza (Rose Street from Avenue of the Finest to Frankfort Street). Similarly, the event will begin with a live performance by the group Fogo Azul at 2 p.m. before the soccer starts at 3 p.m.

Mike Flynn, commissioner of NYC DOT, said the expanding programming is a reflection of public support for the World Cup.

“With celebrations underway across the city, we’re thrilled to add more watch parties to help make this summer one to remember. Please join us to watch matches and enjoy programming that will highlight the incredible diversity of our city.”

The two Manhattan watch parties join over 40 upcoming NYC sponsored watch parties across the five boroughs during the FIFA World Cup.