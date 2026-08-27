NYC Families Struggle With Late-Summer Childcare Due to Later School Year Start

Students in Houston and Las Vegas returned to school on Aug. 10. In Los Angeles, kids went back on Aug. 12, and Miami’s students started the following day. Students returned Aug. 24 in Philadaelphia, Chicago and Denver.

But in New York City, students in the nation’s largest school district still have nearly three weeks before the first day of school. Of the country’s 20 biggest school districts, New York City’s is the only one where classes don’t start until September.

This year’s start on Thursday, Sept. 10 falls later than usual because Labor Day falls on Monday, Sept. 7. Under the city’s contract with the teachers union, teachers return to school the day after Labor Day for two days of prep and professional development. Students return to school the Thursday after Labor Day.

That’s left families to fill nearly 11 summer weeks without school. Many parents are struggling to find childcare since most camps ended in mid-August, including the city’s free Summer Rising program, which wrapped up Aug. 14. Some educators also worry that the late start disadvantages their students academically, especially those from low-income households.

Brooklyn parent Elizabeth Skid, who has a kindergartner and third grader at P.S. 39, recalled how during her childhood in the Midwest, the start of school moved from September to August. She’s continually surprised—and angered—by New York City’s school calendar, including the frequent holidays.

“I thought it would get easier every year, but every year, it pisses me off,” she said, even though she has the luxury of working from home if her children are out of school. “It just doesn’t make sense for parents.”

It’s also been a challenge for Brittany Castillo, whose son will start first grade at Brooklyn’s Hellenic Classical Charter School, which follows the same schedule as city-run schools. She thought things were set after signing him up for an eight-week day camp, and only realized there was a three-week gap once that ended last week.

To fill the void, she managed to find a weeklong sports camp at the last minute—though it’s an added cost she hadn’t anticipated. She also plans to take some time off. That’s a “silver lining,” she said, because previously, she often saved her time off for sick days for her kid and ended up not using them.

She’s not sure, however, what she’ll do after Labor Day.

“That second week of September, we’re going to scramble,” Castillo said.

Some organizations are trying to fill the void, offering mini-camps this week and next, but several camps struggle to offer extra days since they rely on college students who’ve already returned to school. And those that do have openings can be pretty pricey.

A week of gymnastics or ninja camp at Brooklyn’s Chelsea Piers outpost costs $950 a week from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. A climbing camp at Manhattan’s Central Rock gym costs $775 for the week from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. In Central Queens, Commonpoint recently added a mini-camp for the week of Aug. 31, costing $650 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, several charter schools across the five boroughs have started the school year. Students at Uncommon Schools, for example, returned Monday. At Success Academy, the city’s largest charter network, high schoolers began returning Aug. 3, followed by younger students at later dates.

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters.

Amy Zimmer is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat New York. Contact Amy at: azimmer@chalkbeat.org.