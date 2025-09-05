NYPD Names New COs to the 19th Pct on UES & 24th on UWS

Changes are afoot at two Manhattan precincts on the Upper East Side and Upper West, sources said.

Deputy Inspector Noreen Lazarus, who has commanded the Upper West Side’s 24 Pct for nearly two years will move east and take over the 19th Pct as commanding officer.

Inspector Neil Zuber, who has headed up the 19th Pct. for nearly two years is being promoted to special projects head of the Strategic Response Group, a five-borough operation in charge of coordinating coverage on parades as well as violent and peaceful demonstrations across the city.

Captain Julieann Stapleton, the number two executive in the 19th, will get her own command, taking over the 44th Pct in the southwest Bronx, a precinct that measures only 1.97 sq. miles and includes Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Terminal Market and the Grand Concourse. It is currently commanded by deputy inspector Joe A. Pulgarin.

The Bronx was the scene of some recent deadly shootings when three people were killed and four injured in five separate incidents over one 24-hour period on Aug. 27, but it was not in the precinct where Stapleton is headed. She is a vice president in the New York chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) and had been in the 19th since October 2024.

There could be more shuffles down the road, police sources said. Deputy Inspector Maggie Clamp who heads the 17th Pct. that includes Kips Bay, Murray Hill, Sutton Place, Rose Hill, Turtle Bay, and part of Sutton Place and stretches from E. 30th St. to E. 59th St., is rumored to be headed to the vacant C.O. job in the 13th Pct. The precinct includes Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper Village, Gramercy Park, parts of Union Square and mid-town East. But sources say that move may not happen until after the UN General Assembly which is slated for Sept. 22nd to 30th.

Deputy Inspector Lazarus is taking over a job that police insiders call a “promotion precinct.” Before Zuber, the precinct was headed by Inspector William Gallagher, who was moved to One Police Plaza HQ to take over the NYPD’s 80-person legal bureau. Gallagher, who had done two stints in the 19th, was the number two executive before landing the Central Park Pct for about three years and then returning in Feb. 2023 as the commanding officer of the 19th. He was the rare police officer who is also a lawyer.

In the 19th Pct., which includes commercial retail districts as well as upscale residential neighborhoods including Yorkville, Lenox Hill and Carnegie Hill and stretches from E. 59th to E. 96th St., is generally one of the lower crime districts in the city.

On Aug. 30, it was the scene of a horrific traffic fatality where a cabbie driving a Toyota SUV southbound on York Ave. near 72nd St struck and killed 36-year-old James Mossetty as he was crossing from west to east and became lodged in the undercarriage of the car. He was not dislodged until the cab reached the lower roadway of the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge. Police later arrested the driver, 71 year old Abdul Hakim and charged him with leaving the scene of an accicdent that caused a fatality.

The 19th Pct was also the scene of some 18 auto wheel and rim thefts by fast moving three man gangs during the summer who stripped wheels and rims from cars and left them propped up on milk crates. The wheel theft crime wave is hitting other districts across the city as well.

Overall, the precinct has seen the number of reported crime incidents remain basically flat through the first eight months this year after declining the previous year. There were 1,578 reported incidents through Aug. 31, a 1.94 percent increase compared to the same eight-month period a year earlier. Four of the seven major crime categories were trending downward. There were no murders and the number of reported rapes dropped to seven, which was two less than the same period a year earlier. Robbery incidents at 115 were down 19.6 percent compared to a year earlier and grand larceny auto plunged 43.5 percent to 35. There was an increase in felony assaults (130, +6.6 percent) burglary (188, +19 percent) and grand larceny (1,103, +4.8 percent).

The 24th Pct. which runs from W.86th St. to W. 125th and from Central Park West to the Hudson River, had fewer reported incidents than the 19th, but the crime rate has ticked up in the mid-single digits so far this year. One impressive figure among the stats: over the past year, the number of grand larceny involving autos in the 24 pct that includes Riverside Park, Manhattan Village and a NYCHA housing project plunged dramatically to only 25 through Aug. 31, a 41.9 percent decline. The overall crime incidents in the first eight months of the year were up moderately to 699 up 4.48 percent bump, fueled by a rise in felony assaults (121, +21 percent) burglaries (118 +51.3 pecent) and grand larcenies (356, +5.6 percent). There were 13 reported rapes, an increase of three from a year earlier. The number of robberies, which means the theft was executed against a person, dropped dramatically to 65, down 35.6 percent.

The precinct was unable to provide the number of wheel/auto thefts in the precinct when asked recently by Straus News. The 20th Pct. immediately to the south had reported at least nine incidents so far this summer.

The NYPD had not returned emails seeking confirmation at press time but sources said the moves were announced internally on Sept. 2 and were slated to take effect on Sept. 8 as part of a series of transfers and promotions announced across the five boroughs.