NYPD Steps Up Patrols after Bridge, Tunnel Terror Threats on East Side Crossings

The NYPD said it has been monitoring potential terror threats involving bridges and tunnels connecting Queens and Manhattan and that it typically sees a spike in such threats this time of year.

Fortuantely, the many memorials to 9/11 victims passed without incident. Next flash point will be the UN General Assemblly on Sept. 22 which is expected to attract numerous demonstrations. The Jewish New Year also begins at sundown on Sept. 22 followed by Yom Kipurt which begins at sundown on Oct. 1.

“Based on threat reporting, which increases this time of year around the anniversary of 9/11, the UN General Assembly, and the Jewish High Holy Days, we are monitoring threats against critical infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels connecting Queens and Manhattan.”

There are three East Side connections between Manhattan and Queens: the Robert F. Kennedy (Triboro) Bridge, the Edward I. Koch Queensboro Bridge and the the Queens-Midtown Tunnel.

The commissioner did not mention any terror threats involving bridges or tunnels leading to New Jersey or the Bronx. Also not mentioned were four other crossings, which connect Manhattan to Brooklyn.