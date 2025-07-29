Older Adults Need to Take Special Care During Heat Wave

Heat waves may pose heightened health risks for everyone, but especially for older adults.

According to a University of Southern California study, seniors may be more susceptible to heat-related illnesses like heat stroke as well as complications from chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure that are worsened by extreme heat

How older adults can stay cool

Certain medications may make dehydration or sunburn more likely. So, whether you are staying inside or heading outside, check with your care provider to make sure you are taking the proper precautions. Older adults and their caregivers can work together to summer-proof their homes. Keep shades down when the sun is most intense. Strategically place fans, particularly in doorways between rooms or in front of window air conditioning units to better circulate air. Install ceiling fans, including temporary ones that can be placed in light bulb sockets.

How caregivers can help support older adults

Helping older adults during the summer months, especially during heat waves, requires some planning; awareness of the health, the home and the daily needs of our loved ones; and what support is available in their local communities. With some effort, older adults may stay safe while enjoying the fun things about summer. This information is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for the advice of a doctor. Consult your doctor prior to making changes to your lifestyle or health care routine.

Dr. Steven Angelo is the Chief Medical Officer, Medicare & Retirement, UnitedHealthcare of New York.