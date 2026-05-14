Olmstead Hat Show Raises Record Shattering $5.4M for Central Park

Flowers bring people together—especially at the ever-popular annual Frederick Law Olmsted Awards Luncheon, known affectionately in the Big Apple as “the hat luncheon.” Named in honor of Central Park’s visionary designer, the event raised a record-breaking $5.4 million in support of the Central Park Conservancy, the nonprofit organization that manages and cares for Central Park.

As has become tradition, women arrived in increasingly imaginative hats, each one a playful display of creativity, personality, and springtime flair. The sold-out event honored Judy Hart Angelo and Janet Ross for their longtime support of the park.

WPIX-11 newscaster Magee Hickey turned herself into a literal sunflower with huge petals bursting from her head while others , including jewelry designer Blair Husain, had multi-colored foxglove spires shooting to the sky. Others exuberantly added butterflies, baskets and even birds atop their plumed chapeaus.

“So many creative hats this year,” marveled Elizabeth Smith, the President and CEO of the Central Park Conservancy.

“The hats steal the show,” joked PR pro Susan Magrino, crediting her chapeau to Kokin, a renowned, high-end milliner based in New York City, who is famous for his “made in New York” philosophy and statement pieces that are coveted for the Royal Ascot as well as the Kentucky Derby. Her blue and white hat perfectly matched her dress.

My eco-friendly yellow hat was made by “Underground Flora,” a hot new florist who I met while judging Fleurs de Villes’ show recently at Hudson yards that featured daffodils–the trumpets of spring.

Interior designer Kathy Prounis points out that a “big hat will get you noticed and you can make it fun.”

Do guys wear hats? Yes they do. The few men that are there– including former Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Mark Gilbertson did not, but writer Christopher Mason always arrives with something orange and fabulous.

For more than four decades, the Women’s Committee—a 1,000-member philanthropic group dedicated to the mission of the Central Park Conservancy—has been a driving force in preserving and enhancing Central Park.

Through its fundraising efforts, the Committee supports the Conservancy’s essential work to maintain and care for the Park year-round, as well as the restoration of key landmarks, including, most recently, the restoration of the historic Concert Ground Benches, as well as the Charles A. Dana Discovery Center, the re-creation of the urns at Bow Bridge, and the restoration of the Conservatory Garden, completed in 2025, where this annual luncheon is held.

“There’s something incredibly special about gathering in the Conservatory Garden each spring surrounded by the very landscape we’re working to protect,” said Tracey Huff, the current Women’s Committee President, who turned heads not only because of her hat and soft cerulean spring flowered dress, but her sparkling diamond sunflower necklace created by Harry Winston, one of the sponsors along with JPMorgan Chase and Tuckernuck.

But most heads were turning to see old and new friends. Several attendees described the gathering as an annual tradition spanning decades. “It’s really the ultimate garden party in New York City where you gather with friends and see spectacular hats which get better every year,” says Sothebys International realtor Diana Rice. Over the past 44 years, the luncheon’s popularity has only grown as has the price. Tables of ten start at $20,000.

Notable attendees including Alice and Olvia’s Stacey Bennett, Martha Stewart, Broadway’s Margo Nederlander, Genie Egerton-Warburton, Muffie Potter Aston, Somers Farkas, Lee Fryd, Darice Fedeyi, Erin Ikikoff Katlskin, Kate Davis, Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos and Yale’s Mariam Korangy.