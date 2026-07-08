Packed Plazas, Quiet Stores: Inside Rockefeller Center’s World Cup Fan Village

Rockefeller Center is louder and busier than normal thanks to the NYNJ World Cup 26 & Telemundo Fan Village that opened July 6, designed to create the ultimate watch party experience until the final whistle blows. Yet just steps away from the celebrations, some retailers say business has slowed rather than surged.

Fan Village features two large LED screens where Spanish-language network Telemundo broadcasts matches. While the screens are visible almost everywhere around the area, prime viewing is available on the Rink at Rockefeller Center , which has been transformed into a soccer field and dubbed “The Pitch.”

Entry is free and open to the public. Visitors must enter at the designated checkpoints found at 49th Street and 5th Avenue or 50th Street and 6th Avenue; Fan Village opens at 10 a.m. daily until July 19, and closes at either 8 or 11 p.m. depending on match scheduling.

Advanced registration is required for certain events, which include youth and adult soccer clinics, art workshops, and “Minions” movie screenings.

The Village isn’t just the games themselves on huge screens: stands, pop-ups, and more activities are available across Rockefeller Center, including youth and adult soccer clinics, art workshops, and “Minions” movie screenings. (Advanced registration may be required for specific activities, which are listed on the NYNJ Host Committee website. )

The complex’ Channel Gardens is now Champions’ Gardens, honoring the eight nations that have won the World Cup trophy since the tournament began in 1930. The widely known “Atlas” statue overlooking the rink/soccer pitch is reimagined, now holding a giant soccer ball. Rockefeller Center will also host a free, immersive exhibition on nearly 100 years of World Cup history, entitled “ League of Champions .”

Furthermore, classic New York tourist experience “Top of the Rock” is offering specialized tickets in line with Fan Village and the World Cup. Every ticket to the top between June 11 to July 19 will include access to live match viewing, photo opportunities, giveaways, and more.

Big-name sponsors in Fan Village include Coca-Cola, providing a “fan zone” where visitors can take photos; LEGO, with a 27-foot World Cup trophy and special-edition World Cup-themed sets.

The LEGO trophy—if you wait in line, you can take a professional photo with it and the LEGO versions of World Cup stars like Messi and Mbappé — comprises 1,363,403 bricks (9,260 pounds of bricks and took over 7,000 hours to construct, according to a sign nearby.

More sponsors, like Dove and Peacock, also have their own pop-ups across Rockefeller Center, many of them offering goodies and activities for kids.

Visitors to Fan Village during July 7’s Colombia-Switzerland match (which ended with Colombia’s elimination on penalty kicks after playing to a 0-0 draw in regulation time) shared a variety of reasons for exploring the area. One group of young women had come to support Colombia, explaining that they were Colombian but in New York for school. Indeed, Switzerland jerseys were nearly impossible to find in the crowd that afternoon.

Another visitor, Juan, who was boasting a jersey for Colombian football club Atlético Nacional, said that he was stopping by before work to check out the game. Juan is from Medellín and now lives in New Jersey.

While Fan Village encourages World Cup celebrations and attracts native New Yorkers and tourists alike, storefronts in Rockefeller Center aren’t feeling the boost you might expect.

A manager at high-end bakery Ladurée, which has a Rockefeller Center location, said that while there were more people walking around, that didn’t necessarily translate to people actually entering their store. Similarly, a Teuscher Chocolates employee described the days as slow, and said that the new Fan Village offerings are somewhat distracting.

“It’s been dead,” said an employee at another store nearby, wishing to remain anonymous. She said that on the first day of Fan Village, several employees within the shops at Rockefeller Center were “running around to each other’s stores, trying to figure out what’s going on” because foot traffic had been so visibly interrupted. She added that she’d heard rumors of hours being cut at other stores within the complex.

Whether Fan Village ultimately proves to be a boon for Rockefeller Center businesses may become clearer as the tournament progresses. For now, the celebration has undeniably transformed one of the city’s most recognizable public spaces into a soccer destination, even as some of the shops surrounding the festivities wait for the crowds outside to become customers inside.