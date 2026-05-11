Park East Synagogue Protest Tests NYPD, Mamdani, Buffer Zone Policy

If you try to sell, or settle it, they will come. This variation on the famous line from “Field of Dreams”— “If you build it they will come”— might well summarize the dispute at the heart of the raucous, hundreds strong, protest and counterprotest that occurred near the Park East Synagogue on East 67th Street on Tuesday May 5.

The synagogue was targeted by pro-Palestine / anti-Israel activists, this evening because it was hosting The Great Israeli Real Estate Event 2026. The traveling exposition part of a tour that began on May 3 in Toronto, Canada, with dates in “Five Towns,” Long Island, Teaneck, NJ; Monsey, NY; Flatbush, Brooklyn; and Queens following.

The event targeted persons interested in “Aliyah.” In Hebrew, the word literally means “elevation” or “going up.” In modern use, it refers to diasporic Jews moving to Israel, which is a cornerstone of Zionism.

“Discover. Connect. Move In.,” went one sales pitch. “Come and meet consultants in all areas of Aliyah, and explore the best Anglo neighborhoods to find your dream home. Additional support is available for important life-planning needs in Israel, including burial services.”

Among cities advertised were Jerusalem, Tel aviv, Ramat Beit Shemesh, Netanya, Raanana, Modiin, Herzliya, Haifa, Nahariya, Rishon LeZion, Carmei Gat, Ramat HaNadiv, Ramat Gan, Givat Shmuel, Ashdod, Beersheva, Ashkelon, “and many more!”

Among the “many more!” were localities in what some Israelis call Judea Sameria, or the West Bank, as it’s more commonly known. This difference in nomenclature has led to accusations of Arab erasure, though the regions of Judea and Sameria were once full of Jews, under the rule of Imperial Rome, including one who became known as Jesus.

“Investment Potential of Judea Samaria: Why It’s a Smart, Strategic Move?” asked a brochure from Israeli real estate company Harey Zahav. Among the answers: Affordable Entry; Fast-Growing Communties; Close to Israel’s Centers; Rental & Second-Home Potential; Zionist ROI.

The Buffer Zone Holds

The May 5th protests at Park East represented the first major test of the City Council’s recently passed Houses of Worship “Buffer Zone” bill. For NYPD’s part, this meant keeping protestors—and the working press—off East 67th Street, restricting access at Lexington Avenue on the west and Third Avenue on the east.

With event attendees entering the block from Third Avenue, it was on the Lexington Avenue side, in view of the Hunter College skyway, that altercations between cops, protestors and counter protesters occurred.

Mindful of what might happen at the protest, which was organized by a group called PAL-AWDA NY/NJ, Assembly Member Alex Bores and City Councilmember Virginia Maloney, who represent the district, issued a joint public statement that afternoon:

“There is a protest planned today, May 5, in our Districts, outside of Park East Synagogue, at 6:30 p.m.. They are protesting a group that has rented space from Park East; it is not an official Park East Synagogue event. Nevertheless, this naturally conjures painful memories of when people have been harassed while entering houses of worship.

Just this past November, protesters mere feet from the entrance to Park East Synagogue shouted phrases including, “We don’t want no two states, we want ’48.” In the aftermath, we joined thousands of New Yorkers outside that very shul to stand against antisemitism.

We can and must be a City that both protects the right to protest and ensures that everyone can traverse our streets in safety, free from intimidation and hate. We believe in our ability to do both.”

The November 19 event was organized by Nefesh B’nefesh, a Zionist group that assists people emigrating to Israel.