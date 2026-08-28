Partial lunar eclipse visible in New York despite clouds

After a day of intermittent rain Aug. 27, some lucky New Yorkers were able to catch a glimpse of a late August lunar eclipse despite heavy cloud cover.

The partial lunar eclipse, also known as a “Blood Moon”, started in the late hours of Aug. 27. and continued through Aug. 28.

According to NASA, a lunar eclipse occurs when Earth is positioned exactly between the Moon and Sun. At times, this can create a reddish color when the Earth’s shadow is cast upon the Moon — hence how the “Blood Moon” earns its nickname.

NASA called the lunar event a “deep partial eclipse” as 96.3 percent of the Moon was covered by Earth’s shadow.

The partial eclipse began around 9:23 p.m. Aug. 27 and lasted through approximately 3:02 a.m. Aug. 28 according to a Scientific American report. The height of the eclipse with 96.3 percent coverage was said to occur at 12:13 a.m.

The partial eclipse was the second and final lunar eclipse of the year; the only previous 2026 eclipse took place on March 3.