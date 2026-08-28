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Partial lunar eclipse visible in New York despite clouds

The eclipse started around 9:23 p.m. Aug. 27 and lasted through 3:02 a.m. Aug. 28.

| 28 Aug 2026 | 01:50
    The lunar eclipse was visible in New York City despite cloudy skies on the evening of Aug. 27. At times, the earth cast a reddish shadow on the moon, creating what is known as the “blood moon.”
    The lunar eclipse was visible in New York City despite cloudy skies on the evening of Aug. 27. At times, the earth cast a reddish shadow on the moon, creating what is known as the “blood moon.” ( Photo: Shatish Shahi)
    The partial eclipse could be seen on West 23rd Street between 8th and 9th Avenues.
    The partial eclipse could be seen on West 23rd Street between 8th and 9th Avenues. ( Satish Shahi)
    The partial eclipse as seen from 23rd Street between 8th and 9th avenues.
    The partial eclipse as seen from 23rd Street between 8th and 9th avenues. ( Satish Shahi)

After a day of intermittent rain Aug. 27, some lucky New Yorkers were able to catch a glimpse of a late August lunar eclipse despite heavy cloud cover.

The partial lunar eclipse, also known as a “Blood Moon”, started in the late hours of Aug. 27. and continued through Aug. 28.

According to NASA, a lunar eclipse occurs when Earth is positioned exactly between the Moon and Sun. At times, this can create a reddish color when the Earth’s shadow is cast upon the Moon — hence how the “Blood Moon” earns its nickname.

NASA called the lunar event a “deep partial eclipse” as 96.3 percent of the Moon was covered by Earth’s shadow.

The partial eclipse began around 9:23 p.m. Aug. 27 and lasted through approximately 3:02 a.m. Aug. 28 according to a Scientific American report. The height of the eclipse with 96.3 percent coverage was said to occur at 12:13 a.m.

The partial eclipse was the second and final lunar eclipse of the year; the only previous 2026 eclipse took place on March 3.