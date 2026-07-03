PBA Blasts NYPD for Lag in OT Pay Amid Crush of Events

The New York Police Benevolent Association filed a grievance against the city amid pay delays tied to the mandatory overtime officers are required to cope with an unusual crush of events.

The holiday weekend is exceptionally packed in New York City this year, with the celebration of the Semiquincentennial, ongoing FIFA World Cup festivities, and the reported wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden. The events come with a record breaking heat wave with temperatures expected rising to 100 degrees on July 3.

To cope with the crush, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said all officers last month that they were going to be on mandatory overtime with 12-hour shifts from July 1 to July 7.

PBA President, Patrick Hendry, announced the police officer’s union had filed the complaint July 1 about the paycheck snafu that was going to delay officers’ holiday paychecks.

“The PBA will therefore file a grievance seeking to bar the City from delaying payment of the holiday checks, and we will continue to pursue every measure to hold the current City administration accountable for its refusal to support our members,” said Hendry in the email.

The paychecks with the OT would typically be issued the second week of July, but were delayed to the third week of July this year.

“This is not only a violation of our contractual rights. It’s also an insult to PBA members who are working long hours in extreme heat to meet the extraordinary security demands of the upcoming holiday weekend,” Hendry said.

The weekend chaos demands extraordinary security demands, and Hendry’s message to members framed the delay as compounding an already difficult holiday weekend for officers working “long hours in extreme heat.” Compensation should be contractually guaranteed under the union’s contract with the city per Hendry’s email.

The delay is not the first of its kind, with a similar delay taking place in January, shortly after Mamdani took office. City officials at the time attributed this to payroll system updates needed to accommodate newer tax requirements. Our Town reached out to City Hall, receiving a response from NYPD spokesperson who said the current delay is “an internal processing error,” which they are working hard to address immediately.

“We believe we will be able to fix it and ensure that everyone receives their holiday pay in the second paycheck of this month, as they so rightfully deserve. No one does more for this city than the cops, and the very least they deserve is timely pay for the work they have done,” an NYPD spokesperson told Straus News.

By July 2, the PBA took to social media with updates.

“Since the filing of the PBA’s grievance [on July 1] we have been in communication with NYPD leadership through the night and into this morning,” PBA said in a statement posted to X on Thursday.

“We appreciate the Police Commissioner and her team working with us to fix this, but somebody in City Hall still owes us an explanation of what happened, how they are fixing it and how they are going to prevent it from happening in the future,” Hendry said in Thursday’s statement.