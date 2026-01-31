Pervert Rapes Teenager in Stuy Town, Suspect on the Lam

Police are looking for 33 year old male for sexually assaulting and violently raping 14-year-old girl in the lobby and elevator in the Stuyvesant Town complex on the morning of Jan. 29.

One source said the suspect, subsequently identified as 33-year-old Germaine Parham, ordered the girl to “remove her clothes,” sexually assaulted her and then stole her iPhone and fled. Police initially downplayed the incident and said the suspect “verbally threatened” the victim before fleeing with her mobile phone but subsequently released a Crime Stopper photo of Parham who is wanted for the sexual assault.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital.

Police said Germaine Parham was last seen wearing a black and gray knitted hat, gray face covering, white coat, camouflage pants, black boots and wearing a camouflage backpack. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish dial 888-57-PISTA) Tips can also be sent online to crimestoppers.nypdonline.org of on X @NYPDtips. All calls and messages will be kept confidential.

There seems to be confusion as to the exact address in the sprawling complex on the East Side of Manhattan. The management of Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper Village sent a text to residents of 300 First around 1:40 p.m. two hours after the attack but only informing the residents that the M [mezzanine] level, one of the two exits/entrances to the building, was closed due to “police activity in your building.” It offered no further details.

When Our Town reached out to the NYPD press office, we were told the incident happened at 276 First Ave. and that police responded after receiving a 911 call at 11:42 a.m. But there was no police activity nor yellow crime scene tape at that address, according to a resident of the complex.

”M level is currently closed due to police activity in your building,” said the text from the management of Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper Village to residents living in 300 First Ave. “Please use T [terrace] level until further notice. We will let you know when M level reopens. We appreciate your cooperation.”

A resident who tried to exit 300 1st Ave., said police would not let anyone enter or leave on the M level of the building which is near the corner of 18th St. and First Ave. in the Stuy complex. Another resident confirmed it was the M level at that address had the yellow crime scene tape.

The NYPD said the incident happened in the “elevator/lobby area” and the investigation is “ongoing.”

At 6:02 p.m., management sent a second text to residents of 300 First Ave. stating: “Thank you for your patience and cooperation, the Main level has been cleared and reopened.” But no disclosure was made about the violent nature of the attack, which is being investigated by the 13th Pct. Police said Pharman is wanted for other crimes but provided no further details.

Susan Steinberg, president of the Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper Village Tenants Association, sent an email blast to members on Jan. 31 shortly after the full details were revealed. She was critical of the slow response by management. The investment firm Blackstone Group owns ST/PCV and it has its own security force patrolling the premises. The 80 acre complex generally considered one of the safest neighborhoods in Manhattan.

Said Steinberg of the tardy response by management: “They are very careful and work with the police and they are cognizant of the need for privacy [for the victim]. But this is something that really has to be addressed to the community.”

The tenants association sent out their own e-mail blast to the community on Jan. 31.

She said management was preparing to release a statement on Saturday afternoon, more than two full days after the incident.

At around 3:11 p.m.. Beam Living, which manages the compound, released a statement that noted a serious crime had occurred within the community without disclosing the nature of the crime. It asked asked any relevant info to contact the police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips.