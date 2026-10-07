Politicians Praise Favorite Restaurants in 2026 Industry Survey

While the life of local politicians is usually one of hardworking days and glamorous nights, they still need to eat. What Gotham restaurants solons favor was the topic of a recent survey conducted by the New York City Hospitality Alliance, the lobbying group for the city’s restaurant and hotel industries.

The two questions asked of all City Council members and citywide electeds was: what’s your favorite (district) restaurant and what’s your “go to” dish? The results were interesting and mouth watering in equal measure.

According to State Comptroller Thomas Di Napoli, New York City’s 23,000+ restaurants and bars employ around 280,000 people, with their total wages adding up to $11.4 billion. In Manhattan, the approximate numbers are 8,370 restaurants and bars, with 153,000 workers earning $7.2 billion—which is still a lot of cabbage!

Still capable of surprising in the first year of his Mayorality, Zohran Mamdani made the shocking choice of Omar Khayyam, an Uzbek-influenced Russian restaurant at 3159 Coney Island Ave. in Brighton Beach. Locally popular but largely unheralded, Omar Khayyam is easily accessible by subway and only steps from the Boardwalk, where an after meal walk is always salutary. Where Hizzoner suggested diners “Try anything on the menu!” Southern Brooklyn and Central Asian insiders alike tip plov, the Uzbek national dish of lamb, rice, carrots, onions, garlic and cumin as a must try entree.

Though he lives in Washington Heights, City Comptroller Mark Levine chose the Original Buddha Bodai Kosher Vegetarian Restaurant at 5 Mott St. in Chinatown. “Buddha Bodai is a crowd pleaser,” Levine explained, “whether you keep Kosher, eat vegan, or just love dim sum. I especially love eating there family-style.”

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal, stayed close to his West Village haunts, choosing the Knickerbocker Bar and Grill, 33 University Pl. “On 9/11, The Knickerbocker opened its doors to the community,” the Beep explained, and “I’ve loved it ever since— especially the burger and fries.”

Down in District 1, Christopher Marte once again declined to participate. This abstention, sources suggest, is not the result of Marte’s disinterest in neighborhood dining but rather an ongoing dispute with the Hospitality Alliance over their position on wage theft. This dispute aside, for a splurge near Marte’s office, this reporter suggests Hwa Yuan Szechaun, 42 East Broadway, where the Marvelous Orange Beef (Marinated filet of beef with hot chili pepper and sweet orange flavors) is unmissable. For a taste of the district’s Eastern European Jewish heritage, the onion bialys at Kossar’s, 367 Grand St., are holy.

Up in District 2, Harvey Epstein chose Caravan of Dreams, 405 E. 6th St., where his go to order is a “Burrito”? Just a burrito? Apparently so, though Epstein, a member of the Council’s Animal Right Caucus, did exclaim that the restaurant “serves up some of my favorite vegan eats!”

Over in District 3, Carl Wilson went Southern Italian, choosing Il Melograno, 501 W. 51st St. Showing both enthusiasm and cleverness, Wilson ordered off main and a dessert menus–pappardelle and cannoli. “Il Melograno’s outdoor seating on a warm summer night reminds you of the magic of New York, and the vibrant community of Hell’s Kitchen,” Wilson added.

Looking to the east both near and far, Virginia Maloney of District 4 chose the izakaya-style Japanese gem, Sakagura—which also a 2025 Straus News Best Of winner. Secreted inside an office building at 211 E. 43rd St., Maloney praises Sakagura’s “exceptional Japanese food and sake.” Her go to order: Gindara Miso Yaki and Hamachi Kama.

Julie Menin did both her Hungarian and District 5 heritage proud, picking the Budapest Cafe at 1631 Second Ave. Passionate, the Council Speaker proclaimed palacsinta (crepes) her go to, “with raspberry jam of course!” The Speaker went on, “This spot brings my back to my childhood! I love to enjoy the crepes—at any time of day—as long they’re filled with raspberry jam (my favorite).”

Back on the West Side, Gale Brewer of District 6 hailed Tasca Restaurant, 505 Columbus Ave, where her go to order is “Anything!” To narrow Tasca’s pan-Hispanic menu down and not confuse with the beloved Italian Puccini opera “Tosca,” this reporter suggests going large with a guest and get the Paella Valenciana for 2: saffron rice, shrimp, scallops, calamari, clams, mussels, chorizo, chicken.

Closer to the Hudson River, District 7 city council majority leader Shaun Abreu plumps for the “homestyle Mexican cooking” of Cocina Consuelo, 130 Hamilton Pl., near West 143rd Street. Whether one calls this Hamilton Heights or West Harlem matters little; what’s important is that Abreu, another clever double dipper, chose Masa Pancka and Green Chorizo Quesdailla as his go to dishes.

Dropping down to East Harlem, Elsie Encarncacion of Distrct 8 enthused about the Guava BBQ Ribs and Malanga, with a side of Crab Alcapurria at Cocotazo, 349 E 109th St: “From La Marqueta to its own brick-and-mortar, Cocotazo brings bold Puerto Rican flavor and global inspiration to District 8.”

Holding down another patch of Harlem in District 9, Yusef Salaam represented upscale soul of The Row Harlem, 2374 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. between West 138th and 139th Streets. “Great food, a lively atmosphere, and an engaging crowd” offered the man with Lamb Lollipop Entree on his plate.

For reasons unknown, uptown’s doyenne of District 10, Carmen De La Rosa, didn’t participate. In her absence, this reporter recommends the Hudson Heights stalwart, Kismat Indian at 603 Fort Washington Avenue. Go for the Lamb Rhogan Gosh—or any other lamb dish—and poori bread and don’t forget the mango chutney!