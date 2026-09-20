Prosecutors vs. AI: Bragg & James Take On Wayward Tech

As public concern and often outrage about the ethics of AI continues to rise, two top New York prosecutors, Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James have set their sights on the controversial industry.

Bragg’s announcment, made at a press conference on Sept. 14 on the 8th floor of the D.A.’s Office at 1 Hogan Place,, was as vague as it was tantalizing.

“1,200 individuals had their faces and bodies stolen and turned into illegal pornography on 12 different websites–without their knowledge or consent–and today, my Office is announcing that we have seized these websites pursuant to a court order,” Bragg said somberly. “These horrific violations of privacy follow victims into their careers and personal lives and take an immense toll on emotional and mental wellbeing.”

“Let me be clear–my office does not tolerate sexual exploitation in any form and will not stand by when businesses profit from the publication and dissemination of non-consensual sexual images and videos, AI-generated or not. Our investigations into these websites and similar operations are ongoing. If you have been a victim, I want you to know that we are here to help. Please contact our Cyber Crime Bureau at 212-335-9600.”

Given Bragg’s desire to protect the victims from further exposure, no names were mentioned though its been reported that they include a wide range of public figures with varying degrees of fame: from very well-known politicians and entertainment figures to more obscure names who are nonetheless celebrities in their various fields.

“Let me be clear–my office does not tolerate sexual exploitation in any form and will not stand by when businesses profit from the publication and dissemination of non-consensual sexual images and videos, AI-generated or not. Our investigations into these websites and similar operations are ongoing. If you have been a victim, I want you to know that we are here to help. Please contact our Cyber Crime Bureau at 212-335-9600.”

While the technology is new, the creation and dissemination of “fake” pornography is an old one. In late 19th century New York, for example, when sexually explicit photo cards–often ostensibly from “France”–were popular, one Brooklyn man used his photography skills to create fake nudes pictures of local society women. He did this by taking published head shot portraits of the women, placing them atop the naked “French” bodies and photographing the result, prints of which he distributed to interested parties–until anti-vice authorities arrested him, and it was revealed he was the wayward son of an affluent Brooklyn merchant.

Letitia James Opens AI Whistleblower Website

Three days after Bragg’s AI announcement, New York Attorney General Letitia James stepped up with a call to all workers with information about companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) technology that her office wants to hear from them.

Alarmed by the many recent headlines about the potential risks of unregulated or even rogue AI, the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) has opened a secure whistleblower portal, where knowledgeable people can report “unsafe and illegal conduct that may put New Yorkers at risk.” James is encouraging anyone with information about potential violations of the law at AI companies to file a confidential whistleblower complaint through OAG’s secure whistleblower portal.

“The power and promise of artificial intelligence are no excuse for using this technology to break the law or put New Yorkers at risk,” said Attorney General James. “Those developing AI have a responsibility to ensure their products are safe. I encourage anyone with information about emerging AI technologies that are violating the law to contact my office.”