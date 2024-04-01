Protest at St. Patrick’s on Easter Eve Doesn’t Derail Traditional Parade Next Day On 5th Ave.

Pro-Palestinian protesters barged onto the altar at the Easter vigil Mass inside St. Patrick’s cathedral on Saturday and unfurled a banner calling for a permanent cease fire in Gaza. Police from the Mid-Town North precinct responded and escorted them from the premises without incident.

The protestors were identified as: John Rozendaal, a 63-year-old male, who lives on the Upper West Side; Gregory Schwedock, a 35-year-old male who lives on the Upper East Side; and Matthew Menzies, a 31-year-old male who lives in Colchester, in upstate New York. One the protestors was also reportedly a protestor who had glued his feet to the pavement at the US Open last September as part of a climate change protest.

Police said the three male individuals yelling “Free Palestine” and unfurled an olive tree peace banner with the words “Silence=Death.” The individuals were taken into custody at the scene without incident. All three were charged with disrupting a religious service and were released.

The protests on Saturday did not disrupt the traditional promenade, held up Fifth Ave. outside the cathedral after the 10 a.m. Mass celebrated by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, which went off without a hitch on Sunday, March 31. There was a heavy police presence outside during the Easter Sunday service but the heavily armed police seemed to melt away as the promenade of people wearing zany bonnets and outfits mingled freely with spectators anxious to photo bomb participants.

People came from across the borough, across the country and indeed across the world for the annual promenade, which traces its roots back to mid-nineteenth century New York. Originally churchgoers were strolling to see floral displays at churches on Fifth Ave., but by the end of the century it was a fashion show which has only grown more elaborate. It’s epicenter today is the street outside St Patrick’s cathedral.

”I like to craft,” said Kristen from Brooklyn, who was standing near the Rockefeller Center concourse, taking in her first parade with a friend, Cecilia, originally from China but who now lives in New York. They had colorful plastic Easter eggs hanging from their bonnets which they said took “a few hours” to put together.

Michael Sill flew in from Dallas with Ronald Murill, originally from Costa Rica. “We came to New York just for this,” he said. Both were in full outfits that he said were transported “in four big suitcases” from Dallas.

Izzy and her daughter were sporting violet outfits, with mom sporting a butterfly crown while her daughter had more traditional bunny ears. “This is our first time in the Easter Parade,” said Izzy, “we usually make the Mermaid Parade [in Coney Island].”

Becky Delius was decked in a frilly pink clown outfit while her friend Michael Eades was dressed as a 19th century dandy gentleman. They flew in from Nashville as they do every year. “We used to live here and fell in love with the Easter Parade,” Delius said. “We try to come back every year.”

”I have a group called ‘Revolution is sexy’,” said Marni Halas, who was sporting angel wings, pink hair and a sign that said: “Happy Easter.”

”I talk about serious issues in a humorous way,” said Halas who ran for city council in the Democratic primary in 2021, and adds cheerfully “and I didn’t finish last.” By day, she said she’s a figure skating coach who lives in Chelsea and runs The Purple Tongue, a wine bar on the West Side, with her husband. “I do all the parades,” she said. “I’m a self appointed parade personality. I love large scale events.”

Alfonso Macchia Barba, a ten year old from Plainfield on Long Island was sporting a Spider Man outfit with a lid resembling a spider web topped by a New York City skyline. “I helped but he made it,” vouched his aunt, Rosina Barba “He’s been coming here for ten years,: said his aunt, Rosina said. “He’s usually here with his mom and grandmother but they couldn’t make it this year. He has a few sisters about.”

Leslie Riddle and Sergio Galdamez were perched near the top of the steps outside St. Patrick’s cathedral, holding their Yorkies. Riddle said her own outfit only took an hour, but said she spent several hours making the rose trimmed stroller that transported her Yorkie named Puccini. Galdamez held his own Yorkies named Coco and Perla and were a popular hit with photo bombers.

A short distance away on the steps, Susie Sims-Fletcher said she was “elevating the Guilded Age” by adding an Easter chic corsage to her outfit that was topped by a bonnet with an orchid feather. She was hitting it off with a quarter decked out in Bettle Juice outfits. Scott Rogers sported a top hat with a book, “Handbook for the Recently Deceased” attached. He was joined by Brad Bressington, originally from Brisbane, Australia, and locals Sullivan O’Connor and Josh Brannon.

As with any big gathering in the city these days, there were a few protestors scattered about among the Easter paraders, which is does not resemble a parade with traditional floats or bands. It is a general milling about of promenders who are generally outnumbered by the crowd that mingles and photographs the zany hats and outfits. One protestor was seen with a sign warning: “Hell is Real.”

Near the top of the steps, a partially naked protestor in a white bra was asking passersby “what do you think I am? I’m covered in blood and wearing a crucifix!” One bystanders volunteered: “A political activist?” But the protestor moved on to the next person without answring.

The ten year old Spider Man fan on the street below seemed to capture the spirit of most of the participants and spectators. “It’s good,” said Alfonso Macchiato Barba. “It’s a lot of fun.”