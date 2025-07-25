x
Rebecca Seawright to Hold Town Hall on Antisemitism

The Upper East Side State Assembly Member will be holding the town hall on July 29, from 6:00-7:30 p.m.

| 25 Jul 2025 | 05:24
    Upper East Side State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright says that she will be holding an event to address antisemitism on Tuesday, July 29. ( Photo: Rebecca Seawright)

Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright is putting on a town hall “to address the nationwide rise in antisemitism,” her office says. It will be held at Neighborhood House on E. 70th St., between 6 and 7:30 p.m., on July 29. She says that she will be joined by experts on the subject.

Her office is summarizing the event as such: “Assembly Member Seawright is organizing a vital town hall meeting in response to the rise in antisemitic incidents nationwide. The event will bring together a panel of experts and community leaders to discuss the challenges of combating antisemitism and all forms of hate and explore practical solutions to promote tolerance and safety.”