Recidivist Indicted for Asian Hate Crime Spree in Chinatown

The prolific recicidivst arrested for a string of anti-Asian hate crimes in Chinatown this past October, Clive Porter, 33, has been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. Cops initally arrested Porter not for the spree per se but because he’d just attacked an Asian man inside the Bowery subway station. Porter, it was reported, had 86 prior arrests.

As alleged in court documents and statements made on the record, on Oct 29, 2025, at approximately 9:40 a.m., an elderly Asian man was walking near Hester and Eldridge streets in Chinatown. Porter allegedly walked toward him and elbowed him in the face, breaking his nose. The victim was eventually hospitalized for a brain bleed and broken nose. Porter walked away.

At approximately 9:41 a.m., Porter approached a second elderly Asian man, who was walking near Canal and Eldridge streets. Porter allegedly elbowed him in the face, knocking him to the ground. During the alleged assault, Porter called the man “a f— Asian” before walking away.

At approximately 9:42 a.m., as Porter stood on Eldridge Street, between Forsyth and Division streets, a third Asian individual walked by and briefly looked in Porter’s direction. As the victim walked away, Porter allegedly reached into the victim’s jacket pocket and removed an item before walking away.

At approximately 9:44 a.m., Porter approached a fourth Asian individual, an elderly woman, on the corner of Forsyth Street and East Broadway in Chinatown. As Porter passed by, he allegedly punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground and causing her to hit her head on the pavement. The victim was eventually hospitalized for a wound to her head, which required staples to close. Porter walked away.

As alleged, several hours later, at approximately 4:09 p.m., Porter punched a fifth Asian individual while on the platform at the Bowery subway station, causing him to fall to the ground. Porter began kicking the victim, who leapt onto the tracks. As Porter walked away, the victim heard him state, in substance, “f— Asian.”

The victim pulled himself back onto the platform and reported the incident to police. He was hospitalized for several broken bones, including in his jaw and cheek, from the punch and had to undergo facial-reconstruction surgery.

Approximately 40 minutes later, Porter was arrested near the station, near Sara D. Roosevelt Park, wearing the same clothing from all the incidents. While under arrest, Porter allegedly headbutted an NYPD officer, causing substantial pain.

DA Bragg thanked the NYPD, particularly Police Officers Jason Wu and Ray Chen of the 5th Precinct, Detective David Esparragoza of the 5th Precinct Detective Squad, and Detective Murad Alkadi of the Hate Crimes Task Force.

Already facing a slew of charges from his prior crimes, Porter, who Department of Correction records describe as a Black male, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, from Jamaica, is being held without bail on Rikers Island. His next scheduled court date on the hate-crime attacks is Jan. 26, 2026.