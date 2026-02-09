Robbery Outside Movie Theater; Another Subway Platform Assault

Almost everybody likes crime movies but to become an assault and robbery victim while working at the movies—that’s something else.

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the four individuals depicted in the attached media wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred in the East Village within the confines of the 9th Precinct. Details are as follows:

It was reported to police that on Friday, December 19, 2025, at approximately 9:20 p.m., the victims, a 29-year-old male and a 37-year-old male were working security inside Regal Union Square movie theater located at 850 Broadway and East 13th Street, when they removed four unidentified individuals from the location.

When the employees escorted the individuals outside, one of the individuals punched the 29-year-old male in the face and removed his hat. Another individual also punched the 37-year-old male in the face and removed his watch. EMS responded and treated the victims at the scene. The individuals fled the location on foot to parts unknown.

The sought individuals, whose images were taken at the bottom of an escalator, appear to be two men and two women, all likely in their late teens or twenties

The first female suspect is described as medium complexion with an athletic build. She’s wearing tight blue jeans, a black shirt, a black hooded jacket and appears to have long white press-on nails.

The second female suspect is described as medium complexion, likely Black, of medium build wearing tight, light blue pants, a fur-collared winter coat, glasses and festive antlers with a purple bow.

The first male suspect is described as medium complexion, Black, wearing a red sweat suit with a black puffy winter jacket on top.

The second male suspect is described as thin, likely Black or Hispanic, wearing dark loose pants, a tropical-themed light colored hoodie and carrying his winter coat.

Positively West 4th Street

Cops are also asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted in connection with an assault that occurred within the confines of Greenwich Village’s 6th Precinct/Transit District 2. Details are as follows:

It was reported to police that on Monday, January 5, 2026, at approximately 5:38 p.m., at the West 4th Street subway station, a 61-year-old male victim was standing in the mezzanine area, when an unidentified individual approached and punched him to the right side of his head.

The unidentified individual fled the location on a southbound “A” train, traveling to parts unknown. The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by EMS.

The sought individual is described as a male with dark complexion and approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black sweater, green pants, white hat, and multicolored sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.