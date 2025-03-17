Sex Abuse in W. 4th St. Station, Daylight Carjacking near WTC

From the confines of the 6th Precinct / Transit District 2 comes a report of sex abuse.

A 31-year-old female victim was inside the West 4th Street subway station when an unidentified individual approached her on Saturday, Feb. 8, at approximately 1:15 a.m., kissed her and touched her breast and private area over her clothes.

According to reports from the 6th Precinct and Transit District 2, the unidentified individual then exited the train station on foot, traveling eastbound on Waverly Place to the proverbial “parts unknown.”

Undoubtedly such incidents—and related ones of indecent exposure or forcible touching—happen more often than are reported, leading to a disconnect between persons who cite “statistics” and crime in general.

The surveillance video of the suspect—taken from the inside of a non-turnstile subway entrance—shows a thin, athletic or at least energetic light-skinned man fast-walking into view, his right thumb tucked under the right strap of his backpack, and then turning expectantly toward the closed emergency exit.

The suspect cranes his head to the left to see if anyone is coming to exit and when he sees they are not, he looks toward the tile wall to his right. He then gives up, turning quickly on his heel fast-walking away to find another exit.

Additionally, the suspect is wearing headphones around his neck, dark glasses, a dark blue winter hat, a blue winter coat with gray trim on the sleeves, loose-fitting khaki-looking pants, and what appear to be Chuck Taylor-style sneakers.

Carjacking in the Shadow of the WTC

From the confines of the 1st Precinct comes a report of a broad-daylight carjacking robbery in an area teeming with cops, tourists— and cameras.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, at approximately 3:40 p.m, a 33-year-old female victim was sitting inside a BMW X5 at West and Barclay streets when two unknown male individuals forcibly removed her from the vehicle and fled in the victim’s vehicle. There were no injuries reported and the vehicle was later recovered.

Still and video images of the suspects show two thin black males likely in their not-youthful-looking 30s or 40s. One suspect is dressed in black pants and a medium-weight black jacket over a light-colored undershirt. He is also wearing what appears to be a bootleg navy winter Yankees hat and white sneakers.

The other suspect is wearing black pants, black sneakers, and black hooded vest over a blue Adidas or fake Adidas jacket. He’s also wearing a belt with a prominent gold-colored buckle and is staring at his black phone, which he holds with his right hand.

