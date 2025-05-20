UES Drug Store Hit in Latest Round of Walgreen Closures

Drug stores closures continue to plague Manhattan, with another one slated to close on the Upper East Side.

Walgreens, which is the second biggest drug store chain in the US after CVS, has announced that it will close dozens of its locations throughout the country in the latest round of nationwide closures, including one Manhattan on 501 E. 86th St. near York Ave. which will shut down at the end of June.

Duane Reade, which is owned by Walgreen’s shut down several Manhattan locations earlier this year including one on the UES. In that round of closures, a Duane Reade at E. 89th and Madison closed in Feb. as well as one in Greenwich Village on West 4th St. in March. Two others had closed earlier in the year including one on Second Ave. near 29th St., where an Our Town reporter while checking out the store encountered a manager who was in the process of trying to stop a shop lifter from making off with goods.

For most of the residents who visited the latest store, the news comes as a surprise and is one of loss, particularly for individuals who have relied on the store for years.

“I came in here for years,” said one shopper who spoke with Our Town. “Very sad.” A second, having shopped at the store for four years, said, “I feel bad. I live right around the corner on the avenue,” and she said the store “had great people serving here.”