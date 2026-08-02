Shocking Theory on Horse Carriage Death of Romanch Mahajan

The long-running saga of the Central Park horse carriage trade and its efforts to fend off animal rights advocates who seek to end it took a shocking turn this past week when it was reported that the nag who unexpectedly bolted and caused the death Romanch Mahajan might have been electrocuted.

Appearing in the online Daily News on July 29 and seeing print the next morning, the story advanced a Transit Workers Union theory that an underground ConEd electrical leakage might have jolted Samson the horse prior to its wild June 17 death gallop.

One photo accompanying the story by transit reporter Evan Simko-Bednarski show four safety yellow cones placed around one of the many steel utility-access plates present in the Cherry Hill section of Central Park. Yellow caution tape wrapped around the cones makes a rectangular border, to which was affixed a black, white and red sign reading “Warning. Do Not Enter. Possible Electrical Condition.”

Tellingly, a graphic image also adorns this sign. Inside a red circle with the diagonal do not enter line dividing it is the black silhouette of a dog and a human dog walker. So—forget horses for a moment— ConEd knows that “stray voltage,” as professionals call it, can be deadly to canines.

It Was a Scream, a Yelping

While it doesn’t appear to happen often it does happen. The most recent, widely reported fatal dog shocking incident occurred on January 31, 2022, on Bell Slip near Commercial Street in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn. It was around 7:15 when a 4-year-old greyhound mix stepped on an electrical metal plate.

“We heard a terrible noise outside the building. It was a scream, a yelping, almost like construction machinery. It was like no living thing,” a witness, Julia McInnis, who was attending a dog training class with her own pooch nearby, told the Daily News. “A man came in and said if we knew of a 24-hour vet, and a woman came in, crying hysterically, ‘My dog is having a seizure. Does anybody know CPR?’”

“I told everybody not to touch the dog. It wasn’t breathing. I couldn’t feel a pulse. The poor thing. I started chest compressions on her. I did CPR through the nose. No response. If she wasn’t dead, then she was certainly dead shortly after. I couldn’t revive her,” McInnis continued. “It was terrible.”

ConEd acknowledged what was already well known to dog lovers: that stray voltage can sometimes electrify metal street plates, especially in winter when salt contributes to corrosion issues. A sampling of headlines outlines the jolting problem:

“Dogs Are Getting Shocked on Harrison Street” —Tribeca Citizen, Feb. 4, 2022.

“Dogs Keep Getting Zapped on this Brooklyn Block” —New York Post, Jan. 10, 2018