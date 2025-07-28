SOHO Rapist Pleads Guilty; Man Indicted for Hate Crime at Fulton St. Station

A 32-year-old has pleaded guilty to strangling and raping a woman he followed into her SoHo apartment in April 2024.

The attack took place shortly after 4am on April 21, 2024, when Ellow Williams pulled his mask over his face and followed the victim to the second floor, where he placed her in a chokehold until she appeared to lose consciousness. Williams then forcibly raped her and fled, according to court records. He was arrested by the NYPD’s Special Victims Squad two days later.

Under terms of his plea deal, Williams is expected to face up to 18 years in prison at his sentencing, set for Sept. 15, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“He will now serve a lengthy prison sentence for this brutal and terrifying attack,” said Bragg.

Indicted for Bike Chain Attack and Hate Crime at Fulton St. Station

A suspect wanted for making anti-Hispanic remarks and attacking a 51-year-old man with a metal bike chain in June at the Fulton Street subway station has been indicted.

Ander Cheeves 35, of Brooklyn, was charged with one count each of attempted assault in the second degree as a hate crime and menacing in the second degree as a hate crime, among other charges.

“Andre Cheeves allegedly tried to hit a stranger with a heavy chain in an unprovoked hate crime inside of a subway station,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “Targeting and harming Manhattanites based on their race is abhorrent and will not be tolerated. Hate crimes impact victims on a profound level, and we are here to help: Please call our Hate Crimes Unit at 212-335-3100.”

According to court documents and statements made on the record in court, on June 27, 2025, at approximately 1:30am, the victim was waiting for his train on the northbound 4 and 5 train platform at the Fulton Street station.

Unprovoked, Cheeves allegedly approached the victim, while holding a metal bike chain, and demanded the victim “return” Cheeves’s phone. The victim, who did not know Cheeves and was not in possession of Cheeves’s phone, started backing away from him.

As alleged, Cheeves grew angrier at the victim and began swinging the chain at him. Attempting to protect himself, the victim removed his backpack and held it up as a shield to block the chain from striking him.

Cheeves allegedly chased the victim out of the station, while holding the chain. The victim flagged down nearby police officers, who arrested Cheeves and recovered a metal bike chain.

Cheeves is presently being held on Rikers Island, unable to pay $20,000 bail or $50,000 bond. His next scheduled court date is Aug. 27.