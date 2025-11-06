Special Election Assembly Race Draws Big Crowd of Candidates

The dust has not settled on the 2025 election and already at least eight candidates have declared or are on brink of declaring that they are seeking the NYS Assembly seat that Harvey Epstein vacated with a year to go so he could run for City Council.

The district includes the East Village, parts of the lower East Side to the northern edge of Chinatown, mid-town East, Stuyvesant Town, Peter Cooper Village, parts of the Flat Iron district, Tudor City and the United Nations.

Keith Powers the term limited city council member from CD4 is the latest to officially declare for the seat that covers some of the same territory that he represented in the city council.

He joins Kevin O’Keefe, the founder and president of the St. Vartan Park Conservancy. He kicked off his campaign at a launch event at Hill & Bay restaurant in Murray Hill/Kips Bay on Sept. 17 and was on the scene for Epstein’s watch party on election night.

Keith Powers also did a fly at the Epstein event, before heading uptown to join Virginia Maloney’s watch party at Stout.

Also in the race on the Democratic side are Josh Arnon, a self-described “Jewish Democratic Socialist,” and Gabriel Turzon, a treasurer of Eleanor Roosevelt Independent Democrats and, since 2017, a member of Community Board 6.

Sarah Batchu, a community activist who ran second to Epstein with a strong grassroots organization in the CD2 Democratic primary in June, is also said to be mulling a run. She had endorsed Epstein in the general election and was at the watch party on election night.

Angela Aquino, a Filipino-American who was formerly a conservative Republican but who switched to Democrat and ran unsuccessfully in the primary for public advocate earlier this year, is also expected to formally enter the race, sources said.

Marquis Jenkins, district leader for the 74th Assembly district Part A who is the director of advocacy for the non-profit Housing Works, is also said to be on the brink of entering the race.

The potential candidates have until Nov. 11 to file for matching funds with the Campaign Finance Board.

There is also a candidate forum scheduled for the Democratic candidates to be held Nov. 18 at the Nathan Straus Houses sponsored by the district’s three leading Democratic Clubs–the Eleanor Roosevelt Democratic Club, the Samuel Tilden Democratic and the Coalition for District Alternative.

So far, Powers and O’Keefe have accepted invites to appear. Sarah Batchu said she was also invited to participate and has accepted the invite. Josh Arnon, has declined the invite.

Jason Murillo, who grew up in NYCHA projects on the lower East Side, is believed to be the only candidate on the Republican side. Epstein ran unopposed in the 2024 race. In 2022, a Republican opponent, Bryan Cooper, ran against Epstein and pulled in 16.9 percent of the vote.

Murillo with backing from the Republican and Conservative parties ran for the City Council seat won by Epstein. Murillo pulled 16.4 percent of the vote this year. When Epstein was projected as the winner, Murillo immediately declared for the soon-to-be vacated Assembly seat.

Epstein has made no announcement as to who he would like to see succeed him in the Assembly. “That’s a story for another day,” he told OT Downtown during his watch partyl

Once the election results are certified, because the CD2 seat is vacant, Epstein can be immediately sworn in ahead of the other winning candidates who must wait until Jan. 1. To fill the seats opening up post-election, Gov. Kathy Hochul would have to set new dates for a primary and a special election.