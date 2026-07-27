Subway Assault With a Water Bottle; Mad Skateboarder on St. Marks

An savage afternoon subway assault has cops asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who responsible for the shocking beatdown.

It was reported to police that on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at approximately 4:30 p.m., following a verbal dispute, a 19-year-old male victim was struck in the head with a metal water bottle repeatedly, punched in the face multiple times, and placed in a choke hold while he was on a northbound 5 train approaching the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station.

The unidentified individual then exited the train and fled the location, which is within the confines of the 5th Precinct/Transit District 2, to parts unknown. The victim traveled by private means to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue at 462 First Avenue in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a male with light complexion and a black beard in his 30s or 40s. He has last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and carrying a metal water bottle.

Skateboarder Gone Wild on St. Marks Place

Cops are also for the public’s assistance in identifying the mad skateboarder wanted in connection with an assault that occurred within the confines of the 9th Precinct. Details are as follows:

It was reported to police that on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at approximately 3:53 p.m., a 34-year-old male was attempting to park his vehicle in front of 30 St. Marks Place between Second and Third Avenues when an unidentified individual struck his vehicle with a skateboard, causing damage. The victim then exited his vehicle and a physical altercation ensued.

The individual struck the victim in the head with a skateboard and placed him in a chokehold. The individual then fled on foot, traveling in an unknown direction. EMS transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips.

Enter the Crime Analysis Unit

For the year to date through July 19, assault cases in the 5th Precinct are trending upwards. Not to a huge degree but they are up.

In 2026, there have been 152 felony assaults, up 11% compared to 136 for the same time last year. Going further back, the numbers get worse before they get beter, with the precinct’s felony assault numbers 32.9% higher than two years; and 94% higher than 16 years ago, in 2010. The good news: felony assault is down 77.2% compared to 1993.

As for misdemeanor assaults in the 5th, they are down slightly compared to last year (226 vs. 246, an 8.1% decrease) but up 49.7% from 2010.