Subway Stabbing at Broadway-Lafayette; NYPD Issues Scam Alerts

The New York Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted in connection with a subway stabbing assault that occurred within the confines of the 5th Precinct/Transit District 4. Details are as follows:

It was reported to police that on Jan. 28, at approximately 5:11 a.m., a 51-year-old male victim was in the mezzanine area of the Broadway-Lafayette Station when he had a verbal dispute with an unidentified individual.

As the victim was exiting the station, the individual approached from behind and stabbed the victim multiple times in the back with a knife. The individual then fled the location on foot, traveling in an unknown direction. EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The sought individual is described as a male with light complexion and in his 30s. He is approximately 6 feet, 4 inches tall. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

NYPD Housing Cops Issue Scam Alerts

Captain Kevon Sample, Commanding Officer of Public Service Area (PSA) 4, the NYPD public housing unit located at 130 Avenue C at East 8th Street, and his concerned cops have recently posted a series flyers warning people, especally seniors, about the many predators trying to scam them. Their advice is applicable to all people, in all housing situations, with seniors being especially vulnerable.

The posts follow a Feb. 12 event where Crime Prevention Officer Rodriguez hosted an Older Adult safety and Scams lecture with residents of the NYCHA Smith, Baruch, Laguardia, and Vladeck House at the Vladeck Senior Center.

To prevent identity theft, NYPD warns “Do your due diligence when it comes to scammers. Don’t trust anyone contacting you claiming to represent an organization requesting payment. Always use the organzition’s official website to verify any charges. Don’t use any links provided to you.”

To prevent the beyond despicable crime of bank fraud, NYPD says “Hang up. It’s not the bank. Your bank will never call, text or email you requesting personal information. If you are contacted by someone claiming to represent the bank requesting anything unsual, it is most likely a scam. Use your bank’s website to check your accounts.”

Posting on X, PSA 4 added, “If you receive a call from a Bank Fraud dept. about your info being on the dark web and & they say that your computer is being hacked. The caller states that they could fix it for a large amount of money & that someone would go to your house to collect the money, it is a Scam!!”

Other warnings include the EBT card scam, which enables malefactors to clone someone’s card and afterwards steal money from the legitimate owner’s account, and a related ATM skimming scam. For more information call the NYPD at 646-610-SCAM.