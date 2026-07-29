Summer Streets Are Coming to Manhattan August 1, 8, 15: DOT

Summer Streeets are Coming! Summer Streets are Coming! As if the ghost of Paul Revere and his unnamed horse were here to herald this literally auguest event, The NYC Department of Transportation’s “Summer Streets” program is coming back to Manhattan on Saturday, August 1, meaning that certain streets in the borough will be shuttered to car traffic and opened to pedestrians and bikers. Two more shutdowns will occur on August 8 and August 15.

“Summer Streets is a celebration of the season and how we can bring public space alive to benefit all New Yorkers. More than 500,000 people participate in Summer Streets each year” DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn said in a statement on July 23. “Summer Streets builds community through recreation and people-centered activities and programs, and I encourage all New Yorkers to join in the fun.”

What’s “fun”? Bicyclists—human-powered pedal bicyclists that is— might be the happiest, getting a rare day off from battling speeeding e-bikes and illegal mopeds and scooters and mopeds in the “bike lane”— but many running clubs also participate in the days’ early hours. It can be hot and humid but the camaderie of the group keeps spirits up.

Straus News reported last year’s third Summer Streets event from end to end, from Centre Street just north of the Brooklyn Bridge to Broadway and Dyckman Streets in Inwood.

Though last year this date coincided with one the great Manhattan running and community events—it coincides with Harlem Week— the Percy Sutton Harlem 5K race, this year the Percy Sutton race is on August 8. Mark your calendar accordingly, even as a spectator: Harlem Week, which itself runs from August 1 to 16, is for everyone. See you at St. Nicholas Park!

The following roadways will be closed locally: Lafayette Street and Park Avenue between Brooklyn Bridge and East 110th Street, East 110th Street between Park Avenue and Broadway, Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard between West 110th Street and West 113th Street, and Broadway between West 110th Street and Dyckman Street.

At each location, the DOT will park a truck displaying the official championship sign included in last month’s ticker-tape parade for the NYC Knicks, with a photo booth available. Anybody who takes a selfie with the sign and tags the DOT in an Instagram post will be entered into a raffle giveaway for a replica.