Super Marios invade Union Square to Beat World Record!

Super Mario Bros came to life in Union Square this on March 10, as hundreds of fans dressed as Nintendo’s iconic plumber descended on Union Square.

March 10th or “MAR10” has become the unofficial holiday for Mario fans around the world due the date’s clever resemblance of the character’s name. This year, GameStop organized an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for largest Mario costume gathering, a record that China has held for the past 16 years.

Beginning at 4 p.m, cosplayers of all generations surged GameStop’s Union Square store, 32 East 14th Street, sporting the character’s signature red hat, blue overalls, and bushy mustache. The event included Mario themed DJ sets, photo ops, and play stations affording fans the opportunity to engage in the latest Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros games.

Anyone who showed up in costume received a $5 GameStop store credit, good on any in store purchase. A larger prize included a brand new Nintendo Switch 2 for the “best dressed” Mario, who has not yet been announced.

The current Guinness World Record stands at 230 Marios in one location, set in 2010 in Chifeng, China. GameStop came ready to beat it by providing extra Mario costumes on site to top the 16 year old record. As of March 11, Guinness World Records has not yet posted an update, although local reports and eyewitness accounts suggest the record has been successfully surpassed.

The Mario takeover expands farther than just Union Square. All week long, Rockefeller Center is hosting MAR10 activities in honor of the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros and the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy movie. Activities include the chance to meet and pose with a life size Mario for a photo and exploring themed installations around Columbus Circle.

Nicole Robles, GameStop’s Director of Communications, spoke on behalf of the character’s sentiment: “He’s a reminder of people’s childhoods and a carefree time, and you know people still play video games well into adulthood”.