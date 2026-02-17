Teen Rescued after Falling Down 50 Ft Shaft on Bridge

Details remain murky around the 16-year-old teen who was rescued on the Feb. 16 from the bottom of a 50 ft workers shaft on the Ed Koch Queensboro bridge after apparently slipping off a ladder.

What is not clear is how long the victim was lying there and what precipitated his fall. Reports speculated he was trying to film a Tik Tok video that went bad.

But one Instagram user who purported to be a friend of the victim identified only as “Frankie” said his friend fell around 3 p.m. and was abandoned for several hours before a before a 911 call was made. The police said they responded to a 911 call at 5:46 p.m. By the time the victim was hosited from the bottom of the shaft, he suffering from hypothermia and possibly other injuries sustained in the fall.

When he was initially transported a police dispatcher described him as a “red tag patient,” which means a patient is critically injured and needs immediate medical attention. Subsequent reports said he was in critical but stable condition.

FDNY deputy inspector Nicholas Corrado shortly after the rescue was completed noted that it was a “confined space operation, which is a very difficult, time consuming, manpower intensive operation.” He said it involved about ten pieces of equipment. “It involves high angle equipment, ropes, we have to monitor air and create high points.”

He had no info on who the victim was at the time or how or why he was at the bottom of the 50 ft shaft.

”PD will be doing an investigation,” Corrado said at a press conference following the conclusion of the rescue on Feb. 16.

About 75 firefighters and EMS responded and police boats were in the East River while an NYPD helicopter circled overhead.

Twenty four hours after responding to the intial 911 call, the NYPD had no further comment on the story which leaves a lot of questions unanswered for the moment.