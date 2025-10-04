x
Texas Man Arrested for Bomb Threat at Hudson Yards Subway

The Hudson Yards station was evacuated on Oct. 3 shortly after 5 p.m. snarling the evening rush hour on the west side and disrupting train service between Grand Central and W. 34th St. Hudson Yards. Police arrested a 35-year-old man from Texas.

| 04 Oct 2025 | 05:46
    The normally bustling Hudson Yards station was deserted during evening rush hour on Oct. 3 after police cleared the station after receiving a bomb threat. A 35-year-old Texan was arrested.
    The plaza outside Hudson Yards is deserted at the height of the evening rush hour on Oct. 3. There was no bomb, police said, but took one person into custody.
A bomb scare forced the evacuation of the Hudson Yards subway station on Friday, Oct. 3 disrupting the evening commute as the MTA cancelled all number 7 train between Grand Central and 34th St. Hudson Yards.

Police said they arrested a 35 year-old man from Sugar Land, TX and charged him with making a terrorist threat.

Police said they received a 911 call around 5:08 p.m. about a man making terrorist threats.

The subway entrances were closed and High Line staff directed visitors away from the elevated walkway that normally leads to the Hudson Yards plaza.

The response drew helicopters and members of the strategic response group.

The station was closed for just about three hours before reopening around 8:15 p.m. and the MTA resumed service.

Police said they discovered no bomb and no one was injured.

The motive for the threat was not known at press time.