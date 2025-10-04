Texas Man Arrested for Bomb Threat at Hudson Yards Subway

A bomb scare forced the evacuation of the Hudson Yards subway station on Friday, Oct. 3 disrupting the evening commute as the MTA cancelled all number 7 train between Grand Central and 34th St. Hudson Yards.

Police said they arrested a 35 year-old man from Sugar Land, TX and charged him with making a terrorist threat.

Police said they received a 911 call around 5:08 p.m. about a man making terrorist threats.

The subway entrances were closed and High Line staff directed visitors away from the elevated walkway that normally leads to the Hudson Yards plaza.

The response drew helicopters and members of the strategic response group.

The station was closed for just about three hours before reopening around 8:15 p.m. and the MTA resumed service.

Police said they discovered no bomb and no one was injured.

The motive for the threat was not known at press time.