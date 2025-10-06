Texas Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Top KKR Execs Inside Hudson Yards HQ

What was initially thought to be bomb scare that forced the evacuation of the Hudson Yards subway station on Friday, Oct. 3, instead turned out to be threat directed against a top executive of investment firm Kohlberg Kravis & Roberts, which is headquartered there.

Prosecutors revealed at an arraignment on Oct. 6 that an obviously distraught individual had showed up at the offices of the private equity giant and asked to see “the CEO.” When he was ordered to leave the premises, prosecutors said a security guard heard him going on a rant. Kill [name not released] Kill Kill Die Die Die.”

It was also, prosecutors learned, not the first time the man had turned up at a KKR office and threatened executives. On March 28, 2024, he turned up at KKR offices in San Francisco.

At that time, he is said to have threatened two top executives. “My name is Alexander Minh Le. Tell [CW 1] and [CW 2] to see me here. Pieces of s*** Stealing all of my fucking data.” His explicative-laced rant, in which he also threatened a KKR family member, ended with: “Next time I come back, you guys are fucking done.”

In the Hudson Yards incident, police said they arrested 35-year-old Alexander Le, from Sugar Land, Texas, and charged him with making a terrorist threat in connection. Prosecutors sought $50,000 bail. When the judge ordered supervised release, prosecutors asked for an emergency assessment for immediate observation, care, and treatment known as a 9.43 and for full temporary orders of protection to accompany supervised release. The judge granted the request for the full temporary orders of protection but did not order the 9.43 exam.

The drama on Oct. 3 unfolded when police said they received a 911 call around 5:08 p.m. about a man making terrorist threats. Prosecutors said that they subsequently learned the defendant had driven his car from Texas to New York City that day and parked in the vicinity of Hudson Yards.

New York City is still reeling from two high-profile attacks in the past seven months. Brian Thompson, the CEO of United Healthcare, was killed in cold blood outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown on Dec. 4. Luigi Mangione was arrested and is awaiting trial.

And then on July 28, at 345 Park Ave., a gunman who blamed the NFL for the traumatic brain injury he believed he was suffering from his days playing high school football, drove from his home in Las Vegas to the building where the NFL HQ was housed and shot four innocent victims. The gunman, Shane Tamura, then turned the gun on himself. The medical examiner revealed that the gunman did in fact have the traumatic brain injury known as CTE, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

Out of an abundance of caution in the Oct. 3 incident subway entrances were closed, and High Line staff directed visitors away from the elevated walkway that normally leads to the Hudson Yards plaza.

The response drew helicopters and members of the strategic response group.

The station was closed for about three hours before reopening around 8:15 p.m. and the MTA resumed service between the Hudson Yards station and Grand Central.

Le is due back in court on Dec. 2 and is being defended by Legal Aid attorney Tracey Tae.