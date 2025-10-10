The Comedy Summit Returns Satirizing Goop Founder Gwyneth Paltrow

The chairlift is ready to take you to the height of musical comedy as “Gwyneth Goes Skiing” returns to the SoHo Playhouse.

The show’s 32 performances in a limited six-week engagement follow its global acclaim and sold-out runs in New York earlier this year; London; Los Angeles; Park City, Utah; and at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The musical lampoons the civil trial that pitted Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson.

In February 2016, the two collided on the slopes at Deer Valley Resort in Utah, each claiming the other was at fault. Seven years later, Sanderson sued Paltrow for $3.1 million. She countersued for $1. In March 2023, a jury found Paltrow not liable, determining that Sanderson was to blame.

Although it was a very real case broadcast on Court TV, it still had SNL-esque moments: the style icon’s “quiet luxury” outfits posted daily on fashion sites; opposing counsel (who’s depicted in the show as an “Avenue Q”-type puppet) fangirling during cross-examination; Gwyneth pronouncing she’d lost a half day’s skiing (the struggle is real); and her parting “I wish you well” to the plaintiff becoming a meme.

It was only a matter of time before the creative minds at Awkward Productions created, directed, and performed their version of what happened the day things went downhill.

The show is written and performed by Linus Karp, who plays Gwyneth Paltrow, and Joseph Martin as Terry Sanderson. Original music and lyrics are by Leland, with original songs produced by Gabe Lopez. Vocals are provided by Emmy, Golden Globe, and Tony winner Darren Criss, and Edinburgh Fringe Comedy Award winner Cat Cohen, with additional voices by Dan Hildebrand, Sam Carlyle, and Wes Maddocks. There’s a special video appearance by drag legend Trixie Mattel.

Straus Media crossed the pond (via phone) to talk with Karp and Martin about the appeal of their smash hit, the need for escapist entertainment, and why they’re looking forward to returning to NYC.

This is a return engagement of a worldwide sold-out show. Explain its popularity.

Linus: News tends to be quite awful and upsetting, and then there’s this story about Gwyneth Paltrow in court in a small Utah courtroom opposite this retired optometrist. It just felt like this very funny thing. Audiences are so into having fun, getting involved, laughing at something that became so ridiculous.

Joseph: It’s rare to have something take over pop culture where the stakes are so low. It’s also very much how the other half lives. People have real problems, and we watch someone talk about how they lost half a day of skiing.

What was the light-bulb moment when you decided this was your next project?

Linus: During the final days of the trial, I turned to Joseph and just said, “Don’t you think there’s a show in this? Imagine a theater show called ‘Gwyneth Goes Skiing.’ “

Joseph: I wasn’t sure people would remember the trial because it felt quite fleeting. Luckily, when we announced it, they hadn’t. They were ready to enjoy it all over again. Also, Gwyneth Paltrow is a constantly relevant person in culture, and I think that definitely helps.

Linus: She’s really a gold mine of a character.

Are you excited about coming back to New York?

Joseph: Yeah. As a kid growing up wanting to be an actor, you have a lot of dreams, and performing in New York is definitely one of those. But to come and do a show that I wrote with my husband, and then to be asked to come back and do it again—this is completely nuts.

Linus: We could not be more excited. I feel like the New York audiences were incredible. We have a lot of audience participation, and they just delivered every night. I cannot wait to meet many more of them.

Has the show evolved over time?

Joseph: Our work is very pop culture-based. The shows we make are constantly evolving. We have added bits, chopped, and changed bits. It’s been able to grow and grow. There’s always more Gwyneth stuff to dive into, newer asides and jokes that we can reference. So, it feels fresh.

Is Gwyneth aware of the show? Has she ever seen it?

Linus: She’s not seen it yet, as far as we know, unless she might have turned up at some point in big glasses and a hat. But she was asked about it in an interview once, and said, “I try not to engage much in that kind of stuff.” We put [her quote] on the poster.

What do you hope audiences take away beyond the laughs? Is there a deeper commentary about wealth, celebrity, or the American legal system?

Linus: The show is joyful escapism, and very much something we experience together with the audience, because every show is different. The audience gets to decide the outcome; they are the jury and vote near the end. The escapism is very much the main thing, and very important right now.

Joseph: It does say certain things, perhaps about celebrity culture and the need to sometimes switch off from being online, go outside, and touch some grass.

Previews began Oct. 8. Opening night is Oct. 14 and runs through Nov. 16. SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam St. Tickets are $45.50. For more info, visit https://www.sohoplayhouse.com

