The Hanging of Malachy McCourt Draws Hundreds

Normally a street corner naming might attract a few friends and family and a some local political leaders. Not so with Malachy McCourt, a bestselling author, a soap opera mainstay in his younger days, a radio co-host in his sunset years, a bar owner of some note, a one-time candidate for governor on the Green Party ticket and generally all-around raconteur.

Several hundred turned out for McCourt. A huge poster showing McCourt rode as the “passenger” on the back seat of a horse-drawn carriage driven by Christina Hanson, the spokesperson for the embattled horse-drawn-carriage industry. It was silent testimony that McCourt was on the side of the carriage-horse industry. Leading the carriage up the road was retired NYPD Emerald Society piper Al Gonzalez, accompanied by Mary Courtney, strumming on a Bodhran drum.

McCourt died on March 11, 2024 at the age of 92, the last of seven McCourt siblings, and his daughter Siobhan began a campaign to get the street where he lived for 59 years and raised a family with his beloved wife Diana on the corner of West 93rd and West End Avenue renamed in his honor.

After a brief introduction by John McDonagh, his longtime co-host on the Sunday morning talk show Radio Free Eireann on WBAI, he called the man who goes by the name of Reverend Billy to the mic. Rev. Bill is a character played by Bill Talen, a performance artist who is the self-proclaimed head of the Church of Stop Shopping, and who advocated on many social justice calls over the years with McCourt. He proclaimed Malachy the patron saint of atheists in his church. (McCourt when asked his religion, would always reply, “I’m an atheist, thank God.”)

In addition to his bestselling book, A Monk Swimming, McCourt had written two others, Singing My Hymn Son and Death Need Not be Fatal.

It was the cover of the final book that the Rev. Billy called the crowd’s attention to. “Malachy is on the cover, telling a joke from the coffin. And then he’s laughing at his own joke. And we laugh along with him, because he was such a good laugher.”

Others spoke of the legacy of a street-naming. “Of all the honors this great city can bestow on its citizens, to name a street after you is just about the greatest one of all,” actress Kate Mulgrew said as she spoke to the crowd.

“And for those who don’t know who he was—and there are very few—but there will be strangers, there will be foreigners crossing from there to there, and they’ll look up, Malachy McCourt Lane, and they’ll carry on,” said Mulgrew. “And as they carry on, they’ll carry on with him. So he’ll go with them wherever they go. And that’s the legacy of this great man.”

Tom Allon, a one-time editor of the West Side Spirit who went on to found City & State, was on the scene. He is in the final stages of compiling a book on the collected columns of Frank McCourt and Malachy McCourt. Malachy was a regular columnist of the Spirit for four years, while Frank was a contributor although less frequently.

Malachy McCourt the son took the mic and said when he was born he was Malachy McCourt III. Then Malachy McCourt II. “Now I’m just Malachy McCourt.” And he has every intention of using the new address of Malachy McCourt Lane on his driver’s license. ”I can’t wait for the next time I’m pulled over,” he said. “Where are our friends from the NYPD? When they ask me my name, I’ll say, ‘Malachy McCourt.’ Address? ‘Malachy McCourt Lane.’ ”

Another son, Connor McCourt, said at one time his father, who was between jobs himself, was giving Connor career advice. “Why should I take career advice from you?” Connor asked. To which Malachy replied, “You might as well take my advice because at the moment, I’m not using it.”

NYS Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal was on the scene and recalled catching the play A Couple of Blaguards, co-written by Frank and Malachy while she was in high school.

Gale Brewer was on the scene as well. She had announced at the memorial service at Symphony Space in June 2024, that she was on board with proclaiming the street Malachy McCourt Way.

But it eventually became Malachy McCourt Lane. “Lane is a very rare designation in Manhattan, but it is very common in Ireland,” noted McDonagh.

In fact, he said, the only other street with a designation of “lane” is downtown Manhattan on Maiden Lane—and that dates back to the 1700s.

McCourt was born in Brooklyn but at the age of 3, at the height of the Great Depression, the family moved back to Ireland, to a very poor section of Limerick City. He returned to New York, reuniting with his brother Frank in his 20s, but the Irish brogue of his formative years stayed with him until he passed.

Actress Laurie Gwen Shapiro remarked, “I met Malachy on my first day on the job on Ryan’s Hope,” one of several soap operas where McCourt played a recurring role. And despite his atheist leanings, he had a recurring role around Christmastime as Father Clarence in another soap, All My Children.

Despite her early backing, Brewer mentioned that getting a street naming past Community Board 7 is no easy matter. First they told McCourt’s daughter Siobhan that it required 100 signatures of neighbors. Then when they had the 100, they were told that in the interim the board had passed new criteria requiring 300 signatures. (Remember this is the same Community Board that several months ago nixed naming a street near the Hudson River in honor of Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger of the Miracle on the Hudson, who landed a disabled airliner on the Hudson River on Jan. 5, 2009 with no loss of life.)

But there was no denying the McCourt connection to the UWS or to the city at large. TJ English, author of The Westies, spoke up on his behalf as did Brendan Fay, the longtime LBGTQ activist who started the St. Patrick’s Day for All in Queens when the parade in Manhattan banned gay groups from marching under their own banners.

Fay said he asked Malachy to be grand marshal the first year, and Malachy recruited two brothers, Frank (bestselling author of Angela’s Ashes) and youngest brother, Alfie, to join as well. Even CB7 could not deny the credentials and ultimately passed the resolution that led to the designation of Malachy McCourt Lane on Sunday, Sept. 28.

As Reverend Billy noted, “Mourning him in one sense would be easier, because he was just such a lovely spirit. But mourning him in another sense is harder because it is tough to say goodbye to someone who was really good at living. And nobody was better at living than Malachy McCourt.”