Thousands Take 32-Mile Great Saunter Around Manhattan Shoreline

When Isabel Ray heard about the Great Saunter, the annual 32-mile walk around the shore of Manhattan, she thought it was crazy. Six miles longer than a marathon, the event, which takes participants from 9 to 12 hours or longer to complete, is both a grueling physical and mental challenge. Many people, despite their ambition, drop out along the way with blisters, digestive issues or other pains.

At the same time, the prospect of being able to say she walked around the whole island of Manhattan piqued Ray’s interest. She got to training, and after completing her first Saunter last year, she came back this year for more.

“It’s hard,” said Ray, who lives in Jersey City. “The last six or so miles are brutal. But I felt so proud of myself the first time, and I really enjoyed it.”

Ray is one of roughly 3,000 people this year to take on the Great Saunter. The event, which is organized by the environmental nonprofit group Shorewalkers, began in 1985 and takes place on the first Saturday in May every year.

Shorewalkers was founded in 1982 by Cy A. Adler to raise awareness of the inaccessibility of the shore. Adler, a trained mathematician and oceanographer, began unofficially leading the hikes in December 1982.

At the time, not all of the shoreline was legal to enter. Nick DiNapoli, a Shorewalkers board director, says Adler’s groups used to get chased off certain properties and threatened with jail. But Adler continued the walks, wanting to remind people that they live on an island and show them the beauty of New York City.

“We bring people to the areas of Manhattan and the shores that they would never go to,” said DiNapoli, who was handing out fig bars and Cheez-Its at one of the route’s six snack stops.

Even for Alison Caporimo, who was born and raised in the city, the walk brought along surprises. Neither Caporimo nor her wife, Beth Dreher, expected to feel like they were going on a hike while walking through Inwood Hill Park.

“This is just a different perspective on the city that you just don’t see often,” Dreher said. “One of the great things about New York City is the walkability and how many different things you can see in a matter of 20 blocks.”

It was Caporimo and Dreher’s first time participating in the Saunter. The two came in from New Jersey, where they currently live.

However, around 35 percent of the participants come from outside the NYC metro area, including some from outside the country, according to the Shorewalkers’ website. Caporimo said one of her favorite things about the event was seeing the crowd and finding camaraderie in their commiseration.

“It’s just cool to see so many different folks, different ages coming out and just taking a jaunty walk,” Caporimo said.

The walk began near the southern tip of Manhattan at 7 a.m. and continued clockwise along the Hudson River Esplanade, through Riverside Park, and in front of Gracie Mansion until participants were back where they started in the Financial District.

Here, the aching and accomplished picked up their certificate of completion at Fraunces Tavern, leaned against any wall they could find, and contemplated doing it all again next year.