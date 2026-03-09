Tin Building Food Hall Suddenly Closes, Seaport Boosters Shudder

And just like that, the Tin Building by Jean-Georges, is gone. Well, not gone physically: the former Fulton Fish Market structure still stands there on the South Street waterfront, on the yonder side of the FDR Drive just north from end of Fulton Street but shuttered, closed, out of business. The food court will be replaced will be replaced by Lux Entertainment’s Balloon Museum sometime later this year

The announcement made on Monday Feb. 23 wasn’t exactly shocking—reports of the Tin Building’s financial woes began appearing in January 2025— but it was a surprise.

According to that first report in Gothamist, the project was losing $100,000 a day. At the time, this reporter, who was already an ardent Tin Building admirer, read the story with astonishment and—not to cast doubt on a fellow journalist—he wondered if the story was possibly mistaken. A $1000 a day total loss on bad days, maybe $10,000 on an awful onem but $100,000? How was that even possible?

Whatever the exact figures were and how they were calculated, the trouble—and concern, among Tin Building fans—was real. And that’s an important point to remember, both the Tin Building and Jean-Georges did have fans. Since it’s opening in late September 29, 2022, the project was recognized by waterfront denizens as extraordinary: a historic building lovingly renovated and turned into one of the most inviting, pleasant and scenic public spaces in all of New York.

It’s easy to become cynical about real estate and food hype, especially when they two are combined, but the Tin Building delivered—ask any parent with young children looking for a clean restroom, any hungry tourist, local commuter or sightseer. For street reporters, said restrooms, and the Tim Buildng’s patisserie, and Double Yolk breakfast sandwich and burger eatery were a literal oasis in all seasons.

As the old Johnny Green and Edward Heyman song covered by Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra, Sarah Vaughn and many others goes, “I Cover the Waterfront” and while the Brookfield Place, including its upstairs food court, in Battery Park City has many virtues, it’s a very different proposition. Likewise the Time Out Market in Brooklyn Bridge Park, a ferry ride across the East River from the Tin Building. Though the latter project does share the historical repurposing concept, it’s a relatively dark and cluttered spce and its bathroom facilities are inadequate for the crowds it sometimes attracts.

The Tin Building, by comparison, might have been called the Tin Palace and if anyone balked at the pretension, a single visit to the immaculately designed and maintained edifice would convince anyone that yes, a lot of effort and inspiration went into this joint.

Today, one can see it in the project’s initial publicity release, issued Sept. 29, 2022, a date when some in the media were still playing up COVID “variant” fears and school choildren were still force masked:

“The Howard Huges Corporation (NYSE: HHC) and Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten celebrated the opening yesterday of the Tin Building by Jean-Georges—a 53,000-square-foot culinary marketplace at Pier 17 at the Seaport on the site of the former Fulton Fish Market—which features an extensive offering of international food experiences at an iconic New York City waterfront location.”

“The opening of the reconstructed Tin Building at its historic Seaport location marks a major milestone in the revitalization of the Lower Manhattan neighborhood and creates a destination unlike any other in the city. The expansive new marketplace—with every product and menu item personally curated by acclaimed chef Jean-Georges—reinforces the Seaport’s reputation as New York City’s new culinary epicenter. With two levels offering over 20 new restaurants, bars, grocery markets, retail, and private dining experiences all under one roof, the highly anticipated new Tin Building is the largest culinary experience to open in Lower Manhattan in recent years, bringing over 700 new jobs to the community and driving significant economic benefit to the area.”

“’New York City and our central business districts are coming back, thanks in part to creative new projects like this one,’” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. ‘A true culinary destination, the reconstructed Tin Building combines so many of the ingredients we need to revitalize Lower Manhattan, and offers wide-ranging and high-quality offerings, especially from a chef who appreciates plant-based food. The Tin Building will not only create jobs, but also attract New Yorkers and tourists—helping to keep this neighborhood vibrant for years to come. I applaud all of the partners for reimagining this site in a way that honors its history, while helping to bring this neighborhood into a new era.’”

Not one word of this was untrue—except for the “new era” that didn’t come. Why the Tin Building failed is open to debate but the biggest issue was almost certainly footfall. There just weren’t enough people, period—let alone enough people with enough money—to make it sustainable, no matter how awesome the setting.

The long stalled condo tower at 161 Maiden Lane didn’t help. The giant hole in the ground at 250 Water St., across the street from Peck Slip School on one side and Southbridge Towers the other also didn’t help. Someday this will be apartments for then mostly affluent but someday was too late. The closure of the Hampton Inn at 320 Pearl Street, which is now a low barrier homeless shelter—this too didn’t help the Tin Building.

They dreamed big, and lost, but even smaller redevelopment dreams have had their problems. Take neighborhood fave McNally Jackson Books on 4 Fulton Street, for example, which last year closed its beloved cafe and wine bar to add more space for stationary sales.

Other more modest food courts have also closed including, in 2024, the Market Line food hall inside Essex Crossing at Essex and Delancey Streets and in 2025, the much loved Northend Food Hall at 4300 Broadway in Washington Heights.