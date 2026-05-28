NYPD officers will work extended shifts, 12 hours, in the first week of July, preempting increased criminal activity as a result of the flurry of events set to take place during that time.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch notified officers of the upcoming change in a memo May 27, obtained by Straus News. The extra hours are preventative measures for a ‘heightened threat environment’ due to an influx of crowds, New Yorkers and visitors alike, during a time of overlapping major events: the FIFA World Cup (which has a July 5 match at Met Life Stadium), Sail250, and July 4th. Commissioner Tisch also noted that additional dates of extended hours may be utilized nearer to the FIFA World Cup Finals on July 19 also scheduled for Met Life (to be known as NYNJ Stadium while FIFA is in town).

In her memo, Tisch cited ‘unprecedented demands’ as the reason for the shift to twelve hours, saying the events will “bring large crowds, complex operations, and significant demands on this department. All of this is happening in a heightened threat environment.”

The Department of Homeland Security similarly echoed Tisch’s worry for increased threats during July.

Currently, NYPD officers work 8-hour tours on average. In his campaign for Mayor, Zohran Mamdani described how he will aim to cut back on NYPD’s spending for overtime, which roughly costs $1 billion a year in taxpayer money. However, due to the added delight of the Knicks making the NBA finals, compounded with the other large-scale events set for this Summer, Mamdani greenlit the extra hours to ensure the safety of New Yorkers and visitors, according to POLITICO. The change will apply to all uniformed NYPD officers, approximately 33,000 people

The NYC Police Benevolent Association, which represents NYPD officers, said Xx

Tisch concluded her memo by emphasizing her appreciation, saying she understands the added weight the hours will have on the officers.

“I know what all of this asks of you, and I do not take it lightly,” Tisch wrote in her memo. “Time and again, you have shown what this department is capable of when the stakes are high. You meet the moment with professionalism, with resilience, and with a clear understanding of what this city expects from you.”

“As always, I am grateful for everything you do–for the work, the sacrifices, and the way you do the job,” Tisch added.