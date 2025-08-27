Tony Simone, Thomas Duane, Latest Dems to Jump on Mamdani Bandwagon

Two prominent Chelsea/Hell’s Kitchen politicians, state assembly member Tony Simone and former NYS Senator Thomas Duane, have become the latest Democrats to jump on the bandwagon and endorse Democratic mayoral front runner Zohran Mamdani, the Assembly member from Queens.

The rent freeze that Mamdani continues to campaign on played a big role. Andrew Cuomo, the independent candidate who is running second in the latest poll, said that he prefers a means test for tenants in rent stabilized apartments, noting that Mamdani lives in a rent stabilized apartment in Astoria.

About one million New Yorkers live in rent stabilized apartments and Chelsea is estimated to have a particularly large percentage with about 35 percent of residents in Simone’s district living in rent stabilized apartments.

“While rising costs and an urgent housing crisis drive New Yorkers in my district out of the neighborhood they love, Zohran Mamdani has built a movement laser-focused on these exact issues,” Simone said in a statement. “That is why I am excited to endorse him to be our next mayor. We need a leader who will stand up to Trump, get corruption out of City Hall, and deliver a city New Yorkers can afford.”

Duane who last represented the west side in 2012 but who has been active in LBGTQ+ causes also endorsed Mamdani and noted his strong opposition to policies of Donald Trump. “Zohran is a strong, unwavering ally of the LGBTQIA+ (queer) community, is unwavering in his support for strong rent regulation, which empowers and protects tenants, and also, and this is crucial, he will be a strong voice in opposition to the horrible Trump administration and its policies.”

Eric Adams who declined to run in the Democratic primary and is trailing in polls in his long shot bid for reelection, had generally avoided criticising Trump after the president’s Department of Justice quashed a five count federal criminal indictment against him.

Adams has recently said he would not want Trump to send National Guard troops to patrol the streets of New York City. “Placing federal troops here in New York, I don’t see the need for it at all. We are doing an amazing job,” Adams said in an interview on ABC7 News on Aug. 26. But when asked what he would do if Trump sought to place troops on New York City streets, he was fairly muted in his response to the news outlet. “Now, can he physically do it or not? Those [questions] are for the legal experts. My job is to keep the city safe, and that’s what we’re doing,” Adams said.

In one of the most recent polls released by American Pulse Rese Research and Polling on Aug. 21, Mamdani’s lead inched up by 1.7 since th percent to 36.9 percent while the number two contender Cuomo dropped 4.4 percent to 24.6 percent.

Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa eked out a tiny 0.7 percent gain to 16.8 percent while incumbent mayor Eric Adams trailed in fourth place with 11.4 percent of the vote, down 2.4 from the July poll.

The polls was released before the two latest incidents to rock the Adams campaign: former deputy mayor Ingrid Lewis-Martin was indicted on five more bribery and influence peddling charges and a former top advisor on Chinese and Asian affairs, Winnie Greco, gave reporter Katie Honan from THE CITY news organization, money stuffed in a bag of potato chips. Honan reported the incident and that drew the attention of the NYC attorney general.

Cuomo seems to be trying to carve a path for Republican voters who fear Mamdani and should therefor vote for him over Sliwa. And while not embracing Trump, he’s not putting all that much distance between himself and the President.

“Trump himself, as well as top Republicans, will say the goal is to stop [Democratic nominee Zohran] Mamdani,” he was quoted as saying at a fundraiser over the weekend according to audio obtained by Politico’s New York Playbook. “And you’ll be wasting your vote on [Republican nominee Curtis] Sliwa. So I feel good about that.”

“Zohran Mamdani remains the candidate to beat,” said Dustin Olson, lead pollster and Managing Partner at American Pulse Research & Polling. “However, this new survey also indicates that he can still be beaten.”

And while rent has been a major part of Mamdani’s appeal, the poll said that 85 percent of New Yorker poll identified public safety as the number one issue.