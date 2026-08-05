Traffic Chaos Continues Days After Water Main Bursts in East Village

Traffic remains snarled for days after a water main ruptured on the afternoon of August 3 on the northern edge of the East Village. There was flooding on the intersection at E. 14 Street and First Avenue, sending water into nearby basements.

On Monday, August 3, the city turned off tap water and continued to pump water out. The Department of Environmental Protection set up a “Water on the Go” station on 14 Street between First Ave and Avenue A for affected residents and businesses on the intersection.

Marty Fatooh, Manhattan Borough Commissioner for the NYC Department of Environmental Protection, issued a temporary shutdown to the city water main for an investigation of the leak.

A DEP spokesperson shared the following update with Our Town Downtown as of August 5: “DEP crews are responding and repairs are ongoing. Water has been restored to affected consumers.”

The intersection remains closed off, including a perimeter closure of one block in all directions. Bikers are able to ride north through the intersection.

As of August 4 evening, some residents have reported increased traffic in the area.

Subway services have not been affected, as no water leaked onto the tracks, though traffic and nearby bus lines are rerouted. NYC Transit workers were stationed at the M14-D and M14-A bus stop on 1st Avenue, redirecting pedestrians to a stop on St. Marks Place and Second Avenue. Workers were not able to confirm how long the reroutes would be in effect.

An employee at La Colombe, located on 14 Street between First Avenue and Avenue A, said the cafe’s basement was flooded initially, but has not experienced any problems with sink water. Reflecting on the decrease in traffic, she noted, “This affects us more than the water.” The business usually gets a lot of walk-ins who are driving through the area, and the employee described Wednesday August 5, two days after the eruption, as “so slow.”

Oscar, an employee at Empanada Mama, which sits on the northwest corner of 14 Street and First Avenue, said the business had dark water most of the day August 4 but that it cleared out after 6 p.m. He said the water has returned back to normal today, with no interruptions or impurities.

Water to the nearby Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper Village complex was apparently not impacted nor were most of the addresses north of 14th Street.

Panda Express, located on the southwest corner, has not experienced any flooding or dirty water. An employee noted, “Just walking here is annoying.” A manager at La Fortuna on First Ave. near E. 16th Street said it had murky water for an hour or so on day one of the disaster but no problems on the water front since. The biggest problem is the repair work has discouraged pedestrian traffic. The temporarily closed intersection is causing debris in the air and congestion in adjacent streets.

Old pipes and infrastructure contribute to frequent leaks and pipe bursts, with some mains reaching over 100 years. Earlier this year on January 26, a gushing leak on the same intersection lasted for hours, with crew working in freezing cold conditions to restore the affected area’s water.