Two Teenage Girls Shot Near Stonewall Inn Following Pride March

Two females were shot Sunday night, June 29, in front of 3 Sheridan Square in Greenwich Village, blocks away from the historic Stonewall Inn. Within the confines of the 6th Precinct, police responded to multiple 911 calls of an individual shot at the location at approximately 10:15 p.m.

A 16-year-old female sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported by EMS to Bellevue Hospital, where she remains in critical condition fighting for her life. Additionally, a 17-year-old female was shot in the leg and removed to Northwell Greenwich Village Hospital in stable condition. As of Monday, June 30, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The 16-year-old female, along with a male, opened fire on the crowd, police said, and ended up shooting the 17-year-old female in the ankle by accident. The 16-year-old was subsequently struck in the head by a stray bullet fired by her friend, according to Daily News.

“Saddened to learn about the shooting by the Stonewall Inn tonight as Pride celebrations were winding down,” Adams wrote on X, adding, “During a time when our city should be rejoicing and celebrating members of our diverse LGBTQ+ community, incidents like this are devastating.”

The attack was not the only one that occurred on Sunday. Hours earlier, a man sprayed bear repellant into a crowd of Pride March participants in Washington Square Park, injuring 51. The perpetrator, Dominic Sabator, 33, from Harlem, was arrested for assault, among other charges. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. and caused panic inside the park.

Although the incidents occurred near The Stonewall Inn, the NYPD does not believe them to be related to Pride events. The Inn is widely recognized as the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ rights movement. On June 28, 1969, the gay bar in Greenwich Village was raided by police, sparking five subsequent days of riots. The riots marked a turning point, paving the way in later years for Pride marches around not just in the United States but around world.