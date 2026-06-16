Union Says Central Park Carriage Horse Died After Eating Toxic Plant

A horse that dramatically collapsed and died in Central Park last week was poisoned by a flower planted in Central Park, the union representing New York carriage drivers has charged.

The passing of the 16-year-old steed Deniz has caused an uproar among some animal rights activists, as well as politicians, who are trying to ban the carriage trade in New York City. It also resulted in some instances of racist and violent online abuse against the horse’s longtime owner, Nurettin Kirbiyik.

After footage circulated of the June 9 incident, Kirbiyik expressed “shock” over the horse’s death via a statement issued by the Transport Workers Union, adding that a recent veterinary trip had determined that the horse was in good health. He noted that he had shampooed, groomed, and showered the horse on a daily basis since purchasing him around a decade ago.

Now, the TWU says that a necropsy of Deniz conducted by Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine—which they described as an “esteemed” institution—has determined that the horse had consumed a Japanese yew.

The TWU added that this “non-native” and “ornamental” plant is toxic to horses and other animals alike, and slammed the Central Park Conservancy for planting them around East 90th Street, where Deniz was reportedly witnessed eating one. He collapsed not long thereafter, with symptoms resembling a cardiac arrest, which can be caused by yew poisoning.

“Deniz’s tragic death was not caused by neglect or abuse or the fact he was a carriage horse–as some animal rights activists and elected officials claimed,” TWU Administrative Vice President Alexander Kemp said in a statement.

“Poor Deniz died because the people running the Park Conservancy never warned anyone that there were deadly yew plants in the park. This is negligence at the highest level of the Conservancy,” Kemp added.

The Central Park Conservancy, which has historically been a neutral bystander when it comes to furor over the horse carriage trade, recently indicated that it was supporting Ryder’s Law—a City Council bill that would essentially ban carriage horses in the city.

Ryder’s Law is currently being spearheaded by City Council Member Christopher Marte, who represents Lower Manhattan, and has garnered support from Mayor Zohran Mamdani as well. The bill is named after a horse who collapsed and died in Hell’s Kitchen back in 2022.

Not all City Council representatives may jump on the bandwagon, however, as demonstrated by a previous version of the bill dying in committee last year; Manhattan Council reps. Gale Brewer, Harvey Epstein, and Carl Wilson are currently sponsoring the bill alongside Marte.

The release of the toxicology report has also rekindled a debate between the union and an organization that has led the charge in galvanizing support for Ryder’s Law, NYCLASS. TWU is currently suing NYCLASS, led by Edita Birnkrant, for defamation.

“Birnkrant repeatedly and shamelessly accuse our largely immigrant group of carriage drivers of animal abuse, and politicians like Councilman Christoper Marte and [Queens Councilman] Frank Moreno amplify such harmful and hateful rhetoric,” TWU International President John Samuelsen said in a statement. “Their politicized opinions are not supported by medical analysis.”

The union also pointed to specific expressions of hateful vitriol directed at Kirbiyik, and carriage workers in general, after Deniz’s unfortunate death. One X.com user wrote “KILL THAT F**KING IMMIGRANT,” while another post shared by TWU derisively described horse carriages as owned by “gypsies and foreigners.”

In a statement provided to Straus News, Marte said that the toxicology report wouldn’t change his mission to pass Ryder’s Law: “Horses should not be put in a position where one bite of park vegetation, one loud noise, one collision, or one medical emergency can become fatal in the middle of a crowded public park.”

After news of Deniz’s death first broke, Marte listed unspecified “union partners” as stakeholders that he looked forward to working with on the legislation. As of yet, it is unclear if the new toxicology report will stymie any such future collaboration between Marte and the TWU.