Vandal Destroys Dozens of Blooming Tulips on Park Avenue Mall

Park Avenue’s iconic tulips had barely been in bloom for a week before their time was abruptly cut short. In the stretch between East 76th and East 77th streets, gorgeous red, white, and pink-blue buds were unfurling. Then, on the morning of April 18, a vandal decapitated the heads of dozens of the flowers.

The damage spanned two large beds on either side of the median, as well as in two circular pots in the middle. In the place of thriving flowers, only headless stems remain. The act was devastating not only for the residents but also for The Fund for Park Avenue, which oversees and maintains the time-consuming plantings every year.

In an Instagram post chronicling the damage, the organization posted, “These plantings are meant to bring beauty and joy to all who pass through and are made possible entirely through the generosity of our donors, making this especially difficult to see before the public has had the chance to fully enjoy them.”

The organization says that a doorman at 850 Park Ave. witnessed the incident and called the police to report it. However, the police were not able to find the vandal, according to the New York Post.

This is the first time The Fund has experienced this level of vandalism. The organization has been enhancing the Park Avenue malls with seasonal plantings since 1980. For many, the spring tulips are a highlight of the season, and something to look forward to annually. The tulips would have had two more weeks of growth left.

Fortunately, the bulbs of the plants remained unharmed and will be able to bloom again. As part of the organization’s annual Tulip Dig in mid-May, residents will be able to take home the bulbs to enjoy.

The organization maintains the malls between East 54th and East 86th streets, some of which still have blooming tulips on display. This year, The Fund planted 68,000 red, white, and blue tulip bulbs in honor of the United States’ 250th anniversary.