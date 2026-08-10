Water Main Bursts, Snarls Traffic in East Village for 6 Days

After days of disrupting traffic and residents, the intersection on E. 14 Street and First Avenue is finally open, after repairs were made to the water main that burst that flooded the intersection on Aug. 3 and left traffic snarled for six days while repairs were underway.

The city turned off water to some of the businesses and residences on First Ave. between 13th and 14th Streets on the day the water burst and continued to pump out water from the gushing underground water mains believed to be over a century old. Fortunately water was shut before it could flood the L train stop at 14th and First.

The Department of Environmental Protection set up a “Water on the Go” station on 14 Street between First Ave and Avenue A for affected residents and businesses on the intersection.

Marty Fatooh, Manhattan Borough Commissioner for the NYC Department of Environmental Protection, issued a temporary shutdown to the city water main for an investigation of the leak.

A DEP spokesperson shared the following update with Our Town Downtown as of August 5: “DEP crews are responding and repairs are ongoing. Water has been restored to affected consumers.”

The intersection remained closed off until August 9, including a perimeter closure of one block in all directions. Bikers were able to ride north through the intersection.

As of August 4 evening, some residents had reported increased traffic in the area.

Traffic and nearby bus lines were rerouted. NYC Transit workers were stationed at the M14-D and M14-A bus stop on 1st Avenue, redirecting pedestrians to a stop on St. Marks Place and Second Avenue.

An employee at La Colombe, located on 14 Street between First Avenue and Avenue A, said the cafe’s basement was flooded initially, but has not experienced any problems with sink water. Reflecting on the decrease in traffic, she noted, “This affects us more than the water.” The business usually gets a lot of walk-ins who are passing through the area, and the employee described Wednesday, August 5, two days after the eruption, as “so slow.”

Oscar, an employee at Empanada Mama, which sits on the northwest corner of 14 Street and First Avenue, said the business had dark water most of the day August 4 but that it had cleared out after 6 p.m. As of August 5, he said the water had returned back to normal, with no interruptions or impurities.

Water to the nearby Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper Village complex was apparently not impacted nor were most of the addresses north of 14th Street.

Panda Express, located on the southwest corner, had not experienced any flooding or dirty water. An employee noted, “Just walking here is annoying.” A manager at La Fortuna on First Ave. near E. 16th Street said it had murky water for an hour or so on day one of the disaster but no problems on the water front since. The biggest problem is that the repair work was discouraging pedestrian traffic. The temporarily closed intersection caused heavy debris in the air and congestion in adjacent streets.

Old pipes and infrastructure contribute to frequent leaks and pipe bursts, with many of the underground water mains over 100 years old. Earlier this year on January 26, a gushing leak on the same intersection lasted for hours, with crew working in freezing cold conditions to restore the affected area’s water.