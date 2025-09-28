What’s Next As Eric Adams Suspends Race for Mayor?

Trailing badly in the polls and barred from obtaining matching funds, Mayor Eric Adams made the bombshell announcement he is suspending his re-election bid with a video sitting on a stairwell in Gracie Mansion.

“Four years ago, Gracie Mansion became my home,” said Adams looking relaxed at the start of a nine minute video next to a life sized portrait of his late mother. “Who would have thought that a kid from south Jamaica, Queens, growing up with learning disabilities would one day become the mayor of the greatest city in the world.”

It was a tumultous four years. He weathered the migrant crisis that cost the city $7 billion, and started to drive down serious crime in the post-COVID era and managed to get a sweeping housing reform bill called City of Yes. Employment numbers slowly rose as the city recovered from the pandemic.

But he also faced corruption claims that caused huge staff turnover of top aids as he became the first mayor in history to face a criminal indictment. The DOJ just over a year ago in Sept. 2024 filed a five count criminal corruption charge against Adams that consumed much of his attention for months. That was until April when the Trump DOJ squashed the indictment prompting seven of the DOJ attorneys who worked on the indictment to resign in protest. Trump appointed a personal White House attorney to the DOJ who said the government was not going to pursue the case and a judge had little choice but to toss it. That allowed him to skate on a criminal trial but five key aids were snagged in their own criminal charges and many more had homes raided. More than two dozen deputy mayors exited, some in protest over Adams decisions and some because they had become targets themselves.

Adams a former NYPD Captain is on his fourth police commissioner.

Still Adams, decked out in a comfortable white shirt in the video appeared far more relaxed than he had in recent weeks as rumors swirled about would he or would he not bow out. It appeared to be tipping toward “out” over two weeks as he huddled with aids and stopped campaign events and even began skipping parades.

”Despite all we achieved, I cannot continue my re-election campaign,’ he said. “The constant media speculation about my future and the Campaign Finance Board’s decision to withhold millions of dollars have undermined my ability to raise the funds needed for a serious campaign.”

Adams name remains on the Nov. 4 ballot on two independent lines and he will continue to fulfill the final three months of his term office.

Observers predicting Cuomo will benefit the most from Adams decision but it’s anyone’s guess if it will generate lasting Stop Mamdani momentum. Mamdani was leading the pack with 45 percent of preferred votes in the most recent Suffolk University poll. Cuomo was second trailing by about 20 points in the latest poll but in one recent poll in a two-man race it projected Cuomo would beat Mamdani.

President Trump has also weighed in and said it would be better if it were a two man race and several weeks ago was said to be dangling an ambassadorship to Saudi Arabia to Adams if he stepped down. But nothing materialized. After Trump was reelected, Adams rarely criticized him, and since Trump is wildly unpopular in New York, the shadow of Trump certainly hurt Adams with voters.

Republican Candidate Curtis Sliwa who was preferred by 8.6 percent in the latest Suffolk University poll said last week he had no intention of dropping out. He also leveled a bombshell claim last week that “emissaries” from Cuomo had approached him at least seven times, dangling millions of dollars in bribes for him to drop out. And he said he suspected people had made the same approach to Adams. Sliwa said he always countered, “Curtis Sliwa is not for sale.”

A spokesman for Cuomo at the time dismissed the claims. “Curtis Sliwa is a liar and a fraudster who has admitted to faking crimes for publicity. . . . This is more of the same.”

Before the bombshell announcement by Adams on Sunday, the campaigns appeared poised to become increasingly nasty down the homestretch. The New York Times was reporting that the pro-Cuomo super PAC Fix the City is joining forces with Protect the Protectors and New Yorkers for a Better Future Mayor 25, creating an anti-Mamdani coalition.

Adams made no endorsement in his farewell address.

“Whoever follows me at City Hall must continue the work we started: Lowering the cost of living, investing in quality of life and staying laser-focused on reducing crime and disorder,” he said.

”This is the end of my election campaign,” he said. “It is not the end of my service to the city.”

.