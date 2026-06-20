What to See and Do to Mark America’s Semiquincentennial 4th of July

New Yorkers are certainly busy this summer. The Knicks won a championship following a 53 year drought, the FIFA World Cup is blasting in bars across the city, and July 4th is coming up. This year’s July 4th, however, stands out, marking exactly 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was adopted. New York is ready, with events all across the city. You can find a guide to the biggest ones below.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks are, unsurprisingly, pulling out all the stops this year. The year 2026 is America’s 250th birthday, but it’s also the 50th birthday of Macy’s firework celebration. Their website promises stars like Post Malone, Shaboozey, and Salt-N-Pepa. The free show will feature approximately 85,000 fireworks, launched from the East River, the Hudson River, and the Brooklyn Bridge. The city opens designated viewing areas along the FDR Drive on the Manhattan side, while waterfronts in Brooklyn and Queens also provide free viewing spots. In the past, Macy’s has released tickets for premium spots in designated areas, which are free but ensure you can actually have some space — look out for details about this year’s release.

Also over the water, Sail4th will put on a seven-day celebration honoring the United States’ semiquincentennial. Advertised as “the largest international maritime spectacle in U.S. history” the events taking place from July 3 to July 8 will feature 60 international ships from over 40 allied and U.S. naval vessels, a British aircraft carrier, and more. Maritime parades will take place throughout New York Harbor, with the main event on July 4 featuring over 20 Class A Tall Ships from countries all over the world.

From July 5 to 8, Sail4th 250 will also provide free public access to international tall ships at multiple locations across Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island, and New Jersey, among other cultural festivals and historical exhibitions. Watch the International Naval Review and the Parade of Sail aboard your vessel by registering for a free spectator anchorage. Anchorages are open 3 p.m. July 3 through 8 a.m. July 5.

“America’s Block Party in the Sky” is also set to take place in Manhattan, put on by America250 and One Times Square, home to New York’s iconic New Years ball drop tradition. The event will commemorate America’s 250th anniversary with a free, ticketed celebration on the Times Square Skywalk at One Times Square on Saturday, July 4, and Sunday, July 5 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

One Times Square’s Skywalk offers a 360-degree wraparound viewing deck and a glass walkway. According to a One Times Square press release, attendees will be able to write a message on a piece of confetti that will be released in Times Square during this year’s New Year’s Eve festivities.

Speaking of traditions, one of New York’s most well-established July 4th traditions will carry on across the bridge: Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. The iconic free event will take place on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Coney Island, at the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues. Grab a drink and a dog to watch the best of the best. Coney Island also boasts its own annual fireworks display on the evening of July 4.

Meanwhile, on Staten Island, another tradition continues. The Staten Island Philharmonic will host its annual July 4th celebration at 6 p.m. on the South Meadow Lawn at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center. The event is free, and organizers encourage attendees to bring their own chair or blanket. Registration is, however, required. You can register here .

In the Bronx, Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson is partnering with various local organizations to put on a Fireworks Extravaganza at Orchard Beach, whose pavilion which was shuttered for 17 years just reopened earlier this year after a $114 million renovation An opportunity to start the celebrations early, this event will take place on Thursday, June 25 at 5:30 p.m.

If you want a bit of living history, you can always visit Fraunces Tavern where George Washington delivered his emotional farewell to the troops in 1783. The tavern which was once a home, is the oldest building in Manhattan, dating to 1719. The highly rated Tavern Museum will have its traditional open house on July 4, in coordination with Sail4th 250. The SRNY Color Guard will participate in the Lower Manhattan Historical Association’s Independence Day Parade. At 2:30 pm, the Museum is hosting its “It Happened Here” lecture highlighting the passing of three Presidents - John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe - all of whom died on July 4th.

If you choose to make a reservation, your booking will be placed in the Tllmadge or Bissell Room, or you can reserve the experience of The Piano Bar Upstairs. The Independence Bar, Lafayette’s Hideout bar, and Dingle Whiskey Bar operate on a walk-in only, first-come, first served basis.

The New York Public Library will offer a special public viewing of a rare copy of Declaration of Independence. It is one of only a few surviving “fair copies” handwritten by Thomas Jefferson. Free timed tickets are required for entry. Tickets will be released on Mondays at 10 a.m. through June 29. During the display of the Declaration, the Library will be hosting an array of activities for all ages including a special concert on July 1, extended hours at the Library Shop & Café, a DJ, and more.