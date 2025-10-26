Worker Killed in Fatal Fall at Gateway Tunnel Always Had Smile on Face, Says Family

The heartbroken daughter of a 52-year-old construction worker who was killed when he plunged 60 ft. into a tunnel at the Gateway Project on Oct. 23 said he was the “hardest worker you would ever meet” and would “always come home with the biggest smile on his face.”

Jorge Sanchez “was a father, a husband, a friend, and even more,” said his daughter Gloria Sanchez on a GoFundMe page “We are devastated in our hearts from this heart-aching pain that will forever live with us. He was the kindest soul you could ever meet, helped anyone and everyone, and would never hurt a soul.”

She said he was a “a family man who did anything for them. A pain will be felt without coming home to seeing a big smile on his face even after his longest day. An amazing soul taken too early off this earth.”

FDNY Battalion chief Anthony Romano said that firefighters were on the scene within three minutes of receiving the alarm shortly before 9 a.m. on Oct. 23 and encountered the worker at the bottom of an approximate 60 ft. pit. Death was apparently instantaneous. Romano said firefighters reached him and started CPR but he had “no pulse and was not breathing.” He was transported to New York Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

FDNY deputy chief Nicholas Aiello said the worker fell from a northern foundation wall that was poured on Oct. 22. “We do not how or why he fell,” Aiello said during a press briefing on Oct. 23.

Three organizations, the Gateway Development Corporation, Amtrak and Related Companies, said work on the $16 billion project that is building a new rail line to connect New Jersey Transit to Penn Station has been suspended.

Sanchez emigrated to the United States from Hondouras in the 1990s and was a member of the NYC District Council of Carpenters.

“There are no words strong enough to express the pain and sadness we all feel,” said Paul Capurso, a leader at the union in a statement. “He was more than a carpenter. He was part of our family, a brother who stood shoulder to shoulder with us every day to build something bigger than ourselves.”

The GoFundMe page started by the family has already attracted nearly 200 donors who raised over $31,000 in its first two days.

The family said it greatly thankful “for all the support and love. To not come home and see that biggest smile on his face after even the long day will forever be the worst pain I cannot express in words, Gloria Sanchez wrote. “Forever in our hearts.”

The overall project has been the subject of controversy as President Donald Trump has said he was shutting down projects that Democrats supported and specifically said he was suspending funds for the Gateway Tunnel project that was started during the Biden years. But despite the boast by Trump, work had been continuing until the tragic event on the morning of Oct. 23.