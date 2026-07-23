World Cup Final Boosts NYC Hotel Bookings, but Industry Says Tournament Fell Short

The FIFA 2026 championship game drove a late surge in hotel reservations, bringing the revenue closer to the predicted numbers, but leaders in the industry maintain that NYC hotels need to see greater demand and more support in order to thrive and reach pre-pandemic levels.

The Hotel Association of New York City (HANYC) said in a press release that the unexpected surge in visitors added $74 million to the approximately $252 million generated by the tournament according to their most recent data, up to July 18.

“This turnaround was likely the result of the countries that advanced to the final matches, which have far fewer barriers to entering the U.S. compared to other countries in the playoffs,” the press release reads.

HANYC added that the final data including July 19—the final match, held in MetLife Stadium (dubbed NYNJ Stadium for the tournament), where Spain secured their second World Cup wi —is still being processed. However, estimates suggest that “it will contribute another $35 million to $40 million, bringing total incremental hotel revenue closer to the original $300 million projection.”

Previous reports indicated that the NYC hotels weren’t seeing the additional $300 million in revenue they predicted in December; room rates were up, but occupancy wasn’t —for some games, occupancy rates declined year-over year.

“City hotels, which have yet to fully recover from the pandemic, were counting on a successful World Cup to help offset a prolonged tourism slump, rising costs, and thinning operating margins,” HANYC President and CEO Vijay Dandapani said. “While we’re pleased with the last-minute boost in World Cup revenue from the finals, hotels need urgent support to better capitalize on premier tourism events in the future and to continue to provide nation-leading compensation for its workers and billions in tax revenue for the city.”

Last July, in 2025, the NYNJ host committee estimated that the tournament would generate over $3 billion in economic activity and 1.2 million visitors.

The data comes one week after State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released his report on the NYC hotel industry, which HANYC referenced in their press release.

“The City’s hotel market has been a leader of post-pandemic recovery among the nation’s largest hotel markets,” the report reads, adding that in 2025, NYC hotel industry ranked highest in the nation for occupancy, room rates, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) in 2025.

A key factor in the industry’s performance is demand from international visitors, who tend to spend more than their American counterparts. The report stated that domestic visitors have led the recovery since the pandemic: “International visitors continue to lag as geopolitical disruptions, federal trade and immigration policies have slowed their full, anticipated recovery over the past 18 months.”