“Wrong Way” Signs Go Up Along More Protected Bike Lanes

Residents say they have noticed new “Wrong Way” signs going up along protected bike lanes on the Amsterdam Ave. recently but a DOT source insisted the signs have been around since the days when the city first began building protected bike lanes back in 2016.

It is not clear if the signs are a result of the new Quality of Life initiative unveiled by Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch that was recently expanded.

After a 60 pilot program that included the 13th precinct on the East Side, the Quality of Life initiative was expanded to include all precincts in Manhattan and will eventually be expanded to all boroughs.

The plan is to go after complaints that come into 311 lines of non-emergency 911 calls regarding everything from complaints about dangerous bike riders to homeless encampments.

The NYPD hailed the pilot program as a success that responded to more than 7,500 calls to 911 and 311 involving quality-of-life issues including parking violations, noise complaints, smoke shop inspections, and clearing homeless encampments as well as bike complaints.

Separately, the NYPD has been facing blowback from bike advocates over its push to start issuing criminal summonses in April to bikers for things like running red lights or driving bikes on sidewalks.

But Streetsblog was reporting that many of the summonses, at least early on, were being tossed by judges because the forms were filled out improperly by cops.

On top of that, the DOT separately it was going to assign dozens of “Peace Officers” as part of its Department of Sustainable Delivery to target the businesses behind illegal mopeds and e-bike violators. The 48 officers would be unarmed but would have ticket writing authority but would not be fully operational until 2028.

Separately, Mayor Adams is pushing an initiative that will allow e-bikes and stand up scooters in Central Park on a permanent basis after monitoring a trial program. Mopeds and the heavier e-vehicles would remain banned. That move has angered some activists including the NYC Electric Vehicle Safety Alliance who are urging the City Council instead to pass a law banning all e-bikes from the park.

Meanwhile, UWS city council member Gale Brewer said she is against a city council bill forcing all e-bikes to register with the city, but is supporting legislation at the state level requiring e-bike registration so that e-bikes involved in accidents can be traced.