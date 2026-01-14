Inhala: A Breath of Fresh Air for New Yorkers with Sleep Apnea

For people diagnosed with sleep apnea, the hardest part often isn’t the condition itself — it’s navigating the treatment. Multiple appointments. Different specialists. Long waits. And, for many, an uncomfortable CPAP machine they never end up using.

That’s the gap Inhala set out to fix.

Inhala is a vertically integrated sleep health company designed to make sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment faster, easier, and far more patient-friendly. By combining telehealth, home sleep testing, physician oversight, and non-invasive treatment in one streamlined system, Inhala is offering a modern alternative to the traditional sleep apnea care model.

What Inhala Is — and Why It’s Different

Traditional sleep apnea care often sends patients bouncing between providers: a sleep specialist for testing, another appointment for diagnosis, and then a referral to a dentist. The process can stretch on for months.

Inhala brings everything under one roof. Patients complete home sleep testing, meet with licensed sleep physicians via telehealth, and move directly into treatment — often without leaving home. When an in-person visit is required, Inhala operates multiple locations across New York City—and beyond. For ultimate convenience, Inhala even offers house calls, providing concierge service directly to a patient’s home or office to take the digital impressions needed for their custom device.

The result is a smoother experience with fewer delays — and fewer opportunities for patients to fall through the cracks.

Who It’s Helping

Inhala treats adults with sleep apnea, particularly those with mild to moderate, and in some cases moderately severe, conditions. The company is especially focused on patients who struggle with CPAP machines or never start using them at all.

CPAP therapy has a major drawback: compliance. Long-term studies show that about half of patients prescribed CPAP stop using the device during the first year, with up to 80% abandoning the CPAP over time, with many reporting challenges such as discomfort and difficulty adapting.

When that happens, sleep apnea often goes untreated.

Inhala’s approach offers a practical alternative — especially for patients seeking a less invasive option that fits more naturally into daily life. Oral appliance therapy prescribed through Inhala’s board-certified sleep physicians is covered by most medical insurance plans and Medicare, and the company manages the insurance process for patients from start to finish.

How Inhala Works

Oral appliance therapy uses a custom-made device worn during sleep to help keep the airway open. The appliance gently repositions the jaw, reducing airway collapse and breathing interruptions that define sleep apnea.

After diagnosis, Inhala creates each device using advanced digital imaging and top-tier, insurance-approved technology. Patients receive virtual guidance on how to use the appliance, along with follow-up care and testing — including additional home sleep studies — to confirm the treatment is working.

Unlike CPAP machines, oral appliances don’t involve masks, hoses, or forced air. For many patients, that simplicity leads to significantly higher comfort and near-universal compliance.

A Shift in Sleep Apnea Care

Sleep apnea is a serious health issue linked to high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and chronic fatigue — but the path to treatment doesn’t have to be exhausting. Inhala’s integrated, telehealth-first model reflects a growing shift toward care that prioritizes access, comfort, and real-world use.

